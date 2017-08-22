Amazon's Budget Tablet Now Just $40

These days, it's relatively easy to find a $50 Android tablet. However, most budget tablets are manufactured by off-brand companies and offer sub-par performance.

Amazon's Fire 7 Tablet is different. It offers strong build quality, gives Prime members access to tons of content, and for a limited time, it's selling for just $39.99, which makes it the undisputed budget tablet king.

The Fire 7 is designed for users who are interested in content consumption rather than productivity.

The tablet is outfitted with a 1.3-GHz quad-core processor and 1GB of RAM. Unfortunately, the 7-inch screen has the same lackluster 1024 x 600 resolution as the previous generation. In our tests, that meant typically bright movie scenes looked dull and lacked detail.

Storage space is limited to 8GB, but you can expand it to 256GB via the microSD slot. Rounding out the features are a VGA front camera and a 2-megapixel rear camera. You also get access to Alexa, Amazon's digital assistant, which we found to be quick and accurate.

Despite a few trade-offs, the Fire 7 is still a solid choice for casual use. We'd also recommend it for parents who don't want to share their pricier tablet with their teenagers. This deal ends August 26 and is part of Amazon's bigger tablet and smart home sale.