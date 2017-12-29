The Best Deals in Amazon's Digital Day Sale

Leave it to Amazon to save the best for last.
The mega e-tailer is discounting all of its digital content by as much as 80 percent as part of its end-of-year Digital Day sale.
The 24-hour sale includes deep discounts on everything from movies to eBooks. In a nutshell, it's like a digital version of Prime Day, albeit in December.
Some of Amazon's most noteworthy discounts include:
- Up to 60 percent off movies including titles such as Wonder Woman
- Kindle Bestsellers from $1.99
- 3 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $0.99
- $10 Amazon credit when you subscribe to HBO Now on Amazon
- Up to 80 percent off Marvel graphic novels on Kindle
- Up to 50 percent off Appstore apps
- Up to 80 percent off digital video games
As part of Digital Day, Amazon is also offering first-time Audible customers a sweet freebie. Today only, when you sign up for Audible, in addition to your 30-day free trial you'll also get 3 free audio books. (Normally, you only get 2 books).
Amazon's Digital Day ends today, so be sure to browse every category thoroughly and snag the best end-of-year deals.
- The Best Tech Deals of 2018
- Best Movies and Shows to Watch on Amazon Prime
- Holiday Gaming Deals: Switch Accessories from $6