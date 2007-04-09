Trending

Alienware's m5550i Notebook Means Business

By

Gaming isn't the only thing Alienware can do. It's also tackling business mobility and adding its distinctive signature in the process.

Features Table

ManufacturerAlienware
ModelArea-51 m5550
Dimensions & Weight
Width x Height x Depth14" x 2" x 10.5"
35.6cm x 5.1cm x 26.7cm
Unit & Battery6lb 14oz / 3118.5g
Charger and Power Cord1lb 4oz / 567g
Total8lb 2oz / 3685.5g
AC Adapter & Battery
Battery I CapacityLi-Ion 6 Cells (10.8 V, 4400 mAh)
Battery II CapacityLi-Ion 9 Cells (10.8 V, 6600 mAh)
AC adapter90 W
Pointing Device(s)Touchpad
Display and Graphics Controller
Display Size15.4" Wide Screen
Display Resolution1920 x 1200
Graphics controllerNvidia GeForce Go 7600
System
BIOSPhoenix version 2.03 08/04/2006
CPUDualCore Intel Core 2 Duo T7600
(2.33 GHz, 4 MB L2-Cache, FSB667)
Memory2x 1 GB 667MHz DDR2
Hard Drive
Manufacturer & ModelHitatchi HTS721010G9SA00
Size100 GB
Performance(SATA / 7200 rpm / 8 MB/ 10 ms)
Other Drives
Manufacturer & ModelOptiarc DVD-RW AD-5540A
TypeDVD-RW
Floppy Drivenone
Media Baynone
Connectors
B=Back, F=Front, L=Left, R=Right
PS2 Mouse/Keyboardnone / none
USB 2.02xL 1xR
IEEE1394/Firewire1xR
Serial COM Portnone
Parallel LPT Portnone
Microphone1 (Keyboard)
IR portnone
BluetoothYes
VGA / DVI outnone / 1xR
TV out1xR, S-Video
TV inEXPANSION CARD
AC Power1xB
PC-Card Slotsnone
Express-Card Slots1xR
LANRealtek RTL8169/8110 Gigabit Ethernet
WLANIntel PRO/Wireless 3945ABG
Wireless WANnone
Audio Connectors1xL Mic, 1xL Headphone/SPDIF
Audio ChipIntel 82801 GBM ICH7-M - High Definition Audio Controller
Modem1xB / Motorola SM56
Card-Reader/Writer1xR Multi (SD, MS, MSPRO, MMC)
Fingerprint Security Sensornone
Manufacturer’s Docking Socketnone
Software
Operating systemWindows XP Pro
*m5550 physical measurements taken with standard battery