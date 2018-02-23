Every Smart Light That Works with Alexa (And How to Get Them)

All of the Bulbs That Work with Alexa
Now with six Alexa-enabled devices of its own (and plenty more from third parties), Amazon is dominating the smart-home voice-assistant market. One of the easiest and most practical uses for such an assistant is to control the lights in your house with nothing but your voice.
But which lights work with Alexa, and how much do they cost? We've broken it down my manufacturer and will add to the list as more become available.
Philips Hue
Philips was one of the first companies to get into the smart home space, and the company's lights work with the greatest number of smart home systems. Philips also has a wide range of lighting (you can get details on all of the Philips Hue lights here), ranging from simple white lights to colored LED strips. However, in order to connect Philips lights with Alexa, you'll need the Philips hub, which is included in the company's starter kits. To keep things somewhat simpler, we've only included bulbs and lightstrips, and not standalone light fixtures.
|Name
|Price
|Description
|Philips Hue White A19 Starter Kit
|$69.99 Amazon
|Comes with two bulbs (white only) and a hub
|Philips 465443 Hue White A19 Light Bulb
|$25.49 Amazon
|Comes with two bulbs (white only) but no hub. Also available in 3- and 4-packs.
|Philips 464479 Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 Starter Kit
|$139.99 Amazon
|3rd-gen (color lights), comes with three bulbs and a hub
|Philips 464503 Hue White and Color A19 LED Bulb (3rd Generation)
|$39.95 Amazon
|Single bulb (color), 3rd gen
|Philips Hue Light Strip Plus, 2nd Generation
|$54.99 Amazon
|2nd-gen light strip, Hub required
|Philips 800292 Hue Light Strip Plus Extension
|$22.99 Amazon
|40-inch extension, 2nd gen
|Philips Hue Go Light
|$67.74 Amazon
|Circular ambiance light with battery, hub required.
|Philips 456681 Hue White and Color Ambiance GU10 Light Bulb
|$
|Single GU10 bulb, 2nd gen, Hub required
|Philips 456673 Hue White and Color Ambiance Par16 Light Bulb, 2nd Generation
|$49.99 Amazon
|Single bulb, hub required
|Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance E12
|$42.49 Amazon
|E12 Decorative Candle, 40W Equivalent. Hub required.
Lifx
Lifx's bulbs have built-in Wi-Fi, so they can communicate directly with Alexa without needing a hub. Like Philips, these bulbs come in standard A19 and BR30 sizes, as well as a light strip. Lifx's bulbs also work with Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit.
|Name
|Price
|Description
|Lifx Mini White (A19) Smart LED Light Bulb
|$22.49 Amazon
|Single bulb, dimmable, equivalent to 60W. Available in 1- or 4-packs.
|Lifx Mini Day & Dusk (A19) Smart LED Light Bulb
|$29.97 Amazon
Single bulb, adjustable, dimmable, equivalent to 60W. Available in 1- or 4-packs.
|Lifx Mini (A19) Smart LED Light Bulb
|$39.99 Amazon
|Single bulb, adjustable, multicolor, dimmable, equivalent to 60W. Available in 1- or 4-packs.
|LIFX (A19) Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulb
|$47.99 Amazon
|Single bulb, adjustable, multicolor, dimmable, equivalent to 75W. Available in 1- or 4-packs.
|LIFX (BR30) Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulb
|$58.99 Amazon
|Single bulb, adjustable, multicolor, dimmable, equivalent to 75W. Available in 1- or 4-packs.
|LIFX + (A19) Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulb
|$58 Amazon
|Includes infrared for improving night vision of security cameras. Adjustable, multicolor, dimmable.
Available in 1- or 4-packs.
|LIFX + (BR30) Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulb
|$53.1 Amazon
|Includes infrared for improving night vision of security cameras. Adjustable, multicolor, dimmable.
Available in 1- or 4-packs.
|LIFX Z (Starter Kit) Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Strip
|$74.49 Amazon
|(Base + 2 meters of strip), adjustable, multicolor, dimmable
|LIFX Z (Extension) Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Strip
|$29.99 Amazon
|1-meter extension for light strip
GE
GE's bulbs also require a hub to connect to your Wi-Fi router, but overall, they are fairly inexpensive. However, GE's selection is fairly limited and offers no color options.
|Name
|Price
|Description
|GE Link Starter Kit
|$756.89 Amazon Marketplace
|1 hub and 2 A19 bulbs, soft white (2700K), 65-watt equivalent
|GE Link Smart LED Light Bulb (A19)
|$14 Amazon
|Single A19 soft white (2700K), 60-watt equivalent
|GE Link Smart LED Light Bulb, BR30
|$32.5 Amazon
|Single bulb, soft white (2700K), 65-watt equivalent
|GE Link Smart LED Light Bulb, PAR38 Floodlight
|$24.5 Amazon Marketplace
|(3000K), 90-watt equivalent, indoor/outdoor
|C by GE C-Life Starter Kit
|$43.23 Amazon
|Includes two A19-style bulbs and C-Reach bridge.
|C by GE Tintable White Indoor Floodlight Starter Kit
|$41.61 Amazon
|Includes two BR30-style bulbs and C-Reach bridge.
TP-Link
TP-Link has a small selection of bulbs, but like Lifx products, these bulbs also have Wi-Fi built in, so a hub is not required.
|Name
|Price
|Description
|TP-Link Smart LED Light Bulb LB100
|$48.87 Amazon
|A19, dimmable, 50W equivalent
|TP-Link Smart LED Light Bulb LB110
|$19.99 Amazon
|A19 dimmable, 60W equivalent
|TP-Link Smart LED Light Bulb LB120
|$22.89 Amazon
|A19, white can be tuned from soft white (2700k) to daylight (6500k). Dimmable, 60W equivalent
|TP-Link Multicolor Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb LB130
|$34.99 Amazon
|Multicolor, dimmable, tunable white, 60W equivalent
|TP-Link Smart LED Light Bulb LB200
|$34.79 Amazon Marketplace
|BR30, Soft, white, dimmable
|TP-Link Smart LED Bulb with Color Changing Hue LB230
|$ Amazon
|BR30, multicolor, 80W equivalent
Cree
Cree makes a few smart bulbs, but in order to get them to work with Alexa, you'll have to pair them with another smart hub; they're compatible with Wink, WeMo, SmartThings and ZigBee, which means you can connect them to the Philips Hue hub.
|Name
|Price
|Description
|Cree BA19-08027OMF-12CE26-1C100 (single bulb)
|$49.99 Amazon
|60W equivalent, soft white (2700K), A19, dimmable
|Cree BA19-08027OMF-12CE26-1C110 (6-pack)
|$
|60W equivalent, soft white (2700K), A19, dimmable
|Cree BA19-08050OMF-12CE26-1C100 (single bulb)
|$11.97 Amazon
|Connected, 60W equivalent, daylight (5000K), A19, dimmable
|Cree BA19-08050OMF-12CE26-1C100 (6-pack)
|$67.99 Amazon
|Connected, 60W equivalent, daylight (5000K), A19, dimmable
Osram
The Sylvania Lightify brand, which is owned by Osram, features a few light bulbs, as well as an outdoor light strip, which can be inserted into the ground. All of the Lightify lights use ZigBee, and you'll need to connect them to a hub (it will work with Wink, SmartThings and HomeKit) before you can control them via Alexa.
|Name
|Price
|Description
|Lightify 9-watt Dimmable Soft White
|$24.49 Amazon
|A19 bulb, 2,700K, 60W equivalent. Built-in Wi-Fi.
|A19 Color (2-pack)
|$18 Amazon
|2-Pack, 60W A19, warm white to daylight, 1900K - 6500K
|A19 Color (single bulb)
|$
|60W A19, warm white to daylight, 1900K-6500K
|A19 White (single bulb)
|$9.99 Amazon
|On/off/Ddim only, 60W equivalent
|A19 White (single bulb)
|$9.99 Amazon
|Tunable white from 2700-6500K
|LED Flex Light Strip
|$44.99 Amazon
|Color light strip; includes three 2-foot strips, power supply and controller
|LED Flex Light StripExpansion Pack
|$13.98 Amazon
|Includes two 2-foot strips
|Smart Home LED Landscape Lighting Set
|$47.11 Amazon
|14-foot. mini lights, string of 9 garden spots, 9 mounting stakes, 3M mounting tape and a power supply
|LED Garden Spot Mini Expansion Add-On Kit
|$13 Amazon
|3-foot run of three RGB lights, 4.67-foot length
Stack
While Stack offers only two types of bulbs — a standard A19 and a BR30 downlight — these bulbs have motion sensors that will automatically turn the lights on and off if the sensors detect someone's in the room. The lights will also dim and brighten based on ambient light and adjust their color temperature based on the time of day. In addition to Alexa, the Stack bulbs work with Nest and IFTTT. In order to connect these bulbs to any system, though, you'll need the hub included with the starter kit.
|Name
|Price
|Description
|Stack Classic Starter Kit
|$89.99 Stack Lighting
|Includes two A19 bulbs and a hub
|Stack Classic
|$28.00 Stack Lighting
|Single A19 bulb
|Stack downlight starter kit
|$99.00 Stack Lighting
|Includes two BR30 bulbs and a hub
|Stack Downlight
|$
|Single BR30 bulb
Sengled
Sengled makes a number of smart LEDs, some of which have speakers and motion detectors built in. After Philips Hue, they're our favorite smart bulb in terms of affordability and ease of use. However, only Sengled's Element line of bulbs will work with Alexa at this time.
|Name
|Price
|Description
|Sengled E21-G14W Element Classic Programmable LED Smart Home Lighting Starter Kit
|$39.99 Amazon
|Includes hub and 2 x A19 2700K smart bulbs
|Sengled Element Classic A19 bulb
|$9.99 Amazon
|Single A19 2700K bulb, hub required
|Sengled E12-N14W Element Classic
|$12.13 Amazon
|BR30 indoor floodlight, 2700K. Available in 1, 4, or 8-packs
|Sengled Z01-A19NAE26W Element Plus Starter Kit
|$54.99 Amazon Marketplace
|Includes hub and 2 A19 2700K-6500K dimmable LED bulbs
|Sengled Z01-A19NAE26W Element Plus
|$17.99 Amazon
|Single bulb, color-temperature control from soft white (2700K) to daylight (6500K), Hub required.
Insteon
While Insteon makes a number of smart home devices, it has only two LED bulbs, an A19 and a PAR38 bulb for recessed fixtures. Both require you to purchase Insteon's hub (sold separately) to connect the bulb to Alexa or any other smart home system.
|Name
|Price
|Description
|Insteon LED Light Bulb
|$26.5 Amazon Marketplace
|60-watt equivalent, A19
|Insteon 2674-222 PAR38
|$18 Amazon Marketplace
|75-watt equivalent, PAR38 bulb
Geeni
Geeni makes a small range of connected bulbs that work not just with Alexa, but Google Home as well. Geeni's bulbs have built-in Wi-Fi, so they don't need to connect to a hub either.
|Name
|Price
|Description
|Prisma 450
|$16.92 Amazon
|Changes color. A19 bulb. 450 lumens (45 watt-equivalent).
|Prisma 1050
|$21.99 Amazon
|Changes color. A19 bulb. 1050 lumens (75 watt-equivalent).
|Lux 800
|$17.99 Amazon
|White only. Dimmable. A19 bulb. 800 lumens (60 watt-equivalent). warm white (2700 Kelvin)
|Lux 1050
|$16.99 Amazon
|White only. Dimmable. A19 bulb. 1050 lumens (75 watt-equivalent). warm white (2700 Kelvin)
|Prisma Drop
|$18.99 Amazon
|Multicolor BR30 bulb. 700 lumens (65-watt equivalent)
|Lux Drop
|$16.67 Amazon
|White only. BR30 bulb. 700 lumens (65-watt equivalent). 2700k-6500k adjustable temperature control
Haiku
Haiku has just one light that works with Alexa, but it comes in multiple styles: white, satin nickel, polished aluminum, bronze and black. This ceiling lamp changes color temperature and brightness based on the time of day and ambient light. A motion sensor turns the light on and off automatically, too. The Haiku light is also suitable for indoor and outdoor use.
|Name
|Price
|Description
|Haiku Home White
|$149.00 Amazon
|White finish
