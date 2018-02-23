Every Smart Light That Works with Alexa (And How to Get Them)

All of the Bulbs That Work with Alexa

Now with six Alexa-enabled devices of its own (and plenty more from third parties), Amazon is dominating the smart-home voice-assistant market. One of the easiest and most practical uses for such an assistant is to control the lights in your house with nothing but your voice.



But which lights work with Alexa, and how much do they cost? We've broken it down my manufacturer and will add to the list as more become available.

Philips Hue

Philips was one of the first companies to get into the smart home space, and the company's lights work with the greatest number of smart home systems. Philips also has a wide range of lighting (you can get details on all of the Philips Hue lights here), ranging from simple white lights to colored LED strips. However, in order to connect Philips lights with Alexa, you'll need the Philips hub, which is included in the company's starter kits. To keep things somewhat simpler, we've only included bulbs and lightstrips, and not standalone light fixtures.



Lifx

Lifx's bulbs have built-in Wi-Fi, so they can communicate directly with Alexa without needing a hub. Like Philips, these bulbs come in standard A19 and BR30 sizes, as well as a light strip. Lifx's bulbs also work with Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit.

Name Price Description Lifx Mini White (A19) Smart LED Light Bulb

$22.49 Amazon Single bulb, dimmable, equivalent to 60W. Available in 1- or 4-packs. Lifx Mini Day & Dusk (A19) Smart LED Light Bulb $29.97 Amazon



Single bulb, adjustable, dimmable, equivalent to 60W. Available in 1- or 4-packs. Lifx Mini (A19) Smart LED Light Bulb

$39.99 Amazon Single bulb, adjustable, multicolor, dimmable, equivalent to 60W. Available in 1- or 4-packs. LIFX (A19) Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulb $47.99 Amazon Single bulb, adjustable, multicolor, dimmable, equivalent to 75W. Available in 1- or 4-packs. LIFX (BR30) Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulb

$58.99 Amazon

Single bulb, adjustable, multicolor, dimmable, equivalent to 75W. Available in 1- or 4-packs.

LIFX + (A19) Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulb

$58 Amazon

Includes infrared for improving night vision of security cameras. Adjustable, multicolor, dimmable.

Available in 1- or 4-packs.

LIFX + (BR30) Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulb

$53.1 Amazon

Includes infrared for improving night vision of security cameras. Adjustable, multicolor, dimmable.

Available in 1- or 4-packs.

LIFX Z (Starter Kit) Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Strip

$74.49 Amazon

(Base + 2 meters of strip), adjustable, multicolor, dimmable

LIFX Z (Extension) Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Strip

$29.99 Amazon 1-meter extension for light strip

GE

GE's bulbs also require a hub to connect to your Wi-Fi router, but overall, they are fairly inexpensive. However, GE's selection is fairly limited and offers no color options.

Name Price Description GE Link Starter Kit

$756.89 Amazon Marketplace 1 hub and 2 A19 bulbs, soft white (2700K), 65-watt equivalent

GE Link Smart LED Light Bulb (A19)

$14 Amazon

Single A19 soft white (2700K), 60-watt equivalent

GE Link Smart LED Light Bulb, BR30

$32.5 Amazon Single bulb, soft white (2700K), 65-watt equivalent

GE Link Smart LED Light Bulb, PAR38 Floodlight

$24.5 Amazon Marketplace

(3000K), 90-watt equivalent, indoor/outdoor

C by GE C-Life Starter Kit

$43.23 Amazon Includes two A19-style bulbs and C-Reach bridge.

C by GE Tintable White Indoor Floodlight Starter Kit

$41.61 Amazon Includes two BR30-style bulbs and C-Reach bridge.



TP-Link

TP-Link has a small selection of bulbs, but like Lifx products, these bulbs also have Wi-Fi built in, so a hub is not required.

Name Price Description TP-Link Smart LED Light Bulb LB100 $48.87 Amazon A19, dimmable, 50W equivalent TP-Link Smart LED Light Bulb LB110

$19.99 Amazon

A19 dimmable, 60W equivalent TP-Link Smart LED Light Bulb LB120 $22.89 Amazon

A19, white can be tuned from soft white (2700k) to daylight (6500k). Dimmable, 60W equivalent TP-Link Multicolor Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb LB130

$34.99 Amazon

Multicolor, dimmable, tunable white, 60W equivalent

TP-Link Smart LED Light Bulb LB200 $34.79 Amazon Marketplace BR30, Soft, white, dimmable

TP-Link Smart LED Bulb with Color Changing Hue LB230 $ Amazon BR30, multicolor, 80W equivalent



Cree

Cree makes a few smart bulbs, but in order to get them to work with Alexa, you'll have to pair them with another smart hub; they're compatible with Wink, WeMo, SmartThings and ZigBee, which means you can connect them to the Philips Hue hub.

Name Price Description Cree BA19-08027OMF-12CE26-1C100 (single bulb)

$49.99 Amazon

60W equivalent, soft white (2700K), A19, dimmable Cree BA19-08027OMF-12CE26-1C110 (6-pack)

$

60W equivalent, soft white (2700K), A19, dimmable Cree BA19-08050OMF-12CE26-1C100 (single bulb)

$11.97 Amazon

Connected, 60W equivalent, daylight (5000K), A19, dimmable Cree BA19-08050OMF-12CE26-1C100 (6-pack)

$67.99 Amazon

Connected, 60W equivalent, daylight (5000K), A19, dimmable







Osram

The Sylvania Lightify brand, which is owned by Osram, features a few light bulbs, as well as an outdoor light strip, which can be inserted into the ground. All of the Lightify lights use ZigBee, and you'll need to connect them to a hub (it will work with Wink, SmartThings and HomeKit) before you can control them via Alexa.

Name Price Description Lightify 9-watt Dimmable Soft White

$24.49 Amazon A19 bulb, 2,700K, 60W equivalent. Built-in Wi-Fi.

A19 Color (2-pack) $18 Amazon

2-Pack, 60W A19, warm white to daylight, 1900K - 6500K

A19 Color (single bulb) $

60W A19, warm white to daylight, 1900K-6500K A19 White (single bulb) $9.99 Amazon

On/off/Ddim only, 60W equivalent A19 White (single bulb) $9.99 Amazon

Tunable white from 2700-6500K LED Flex Light Strip

$44.99 Amazon

Color light strip; includes three 2-foot strips, power supply and controller LED Flex Light StripExpansion Pack $13.98 Amazon

Includes two 2-foot strips Smart Home LED Landscape Lighting Set

$47.11 Amazon

14-foot. mini lights, string of 9 garden spots, 9 mounting stakes, 3M mounting tape and a power supply LED Garden Spot Mini Expansion Add-On Kit

$13 Amazon

3-foot run of three RGB lights, 4.67-foot length

Stack

While Stack offers only two types of bulbs — a standard A19 and a BR30 downlight — these bulbs have motion sensors that will automatically turn the lights on and off if the sensors detect someone's in the room. The lights will also dim and brighten based on ambient light and adjust their color temperature based on the time of day. In addition to Alexa, the Stack bulbs work with Nest and IFTTT. In order to connect these bulbs to any system, though, you'll need the hub included with the starter kit.

Name Price Description Stack Classic Starter Kit $89.99 Stack Lighting Includes two A19 bulbs and a hub Stack Classic $28.00 Stack Lighting

Single A19 bulb Stack downlight starter kit $99.00 Stack Lighting

Includes two BR30 bulbs and a hub Stack Downlight $ Single BR30 bulb

Sengled

Sengled makes a number of smart LEDs, some of which have speakers and motion detectors built in. After Philips Hue, they're our favorite smart bulb in terms of affordability and ease of use. However, only Sengled's Element line of bulbs will work with Alexa at this time.

Insteon

While Insteon makes a number of smart home devices, it has only two LED bulbs, an A19 and a PAR38 bulb for recessed fixtures. Both require you to purchase Insteon's hub (sold separately) to connect the bulb to Alexa or any other smart home system.

Name Price Description Insteon LED Light Bulb

$26.5 Amazon Marketplace

60-watt equivalent, A19 Insteon 2674-222 PAR38

$18 Amazon Marketplace

75-watt equivalent, PAR38 bulb

Geeni

Geeni makes a small range of connected bulbs that work not just with Alexa, but Google Home as well. Geeni's bulbs have built-in Wi-Fi, so they don't need to connect to a hub either.

Name Price Description Prisma 450

$16.92 Amazon Changes color. A19 bulb. 450 lumens (45 watt-equivalent). Prisma 1050

$21.99 Amazon

Changes color. A19 bulb. 1050 lumens (75 watt-equivalent). Lux 800

$17.99 Amazon White only. Dimmable. A19 bulb. 800 lumens (60 watt-equivalent). warm white (2700 Kelvin) Lux 1050

$16.99 Amazon White only. Dimmable. A19 bulb. 1050 lumens (75 watt-equivalent). warm white (2700 Kelvin) Prisma Drop

$18.99 Amazon Multicolor BR30 bulb. 700 lumens (65-watt equivalent)

Lux Drop

$16.67 Amazon White only. BR30 bulb. 700 lumens (65-watt equivalent). 2700k-6500k adjustable temperature control



Haiku

Haiku has just one light that works with Alexa, but it comes in multiple styles: white, satin nickel, polished aluminum, bronze and black. This ceiling lamp changes color temperature and brightness based on the time of day and ambient light. A motion sensor turns the light on and off automatically, too. The Haiku light is also suitable for indoor and outdoor use.

Name Price Description Haiku Home White $149.00 Amazon

White finish

