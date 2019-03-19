iOS 12 Beta Hints at AirPower's Forthcoming Release

We've been waiting for more than a year for Apple to deliver AirPower, the long-delayed Qi-based wireless charging mat. Our wait appears to (almost) be over.

According to 9to5Mac, the source code inside the sixth developer beta of iOS 12.2 features signs of AirPower's impending arrival. Specifically, lines of the code related to wireless charging have changed, with mentions of two devices charging on the same source. That happens to be a key AirPower feature.

Earlier this week, many got excited when the Apple Store went down, as that could have preceded the launch of AirPower. Instead, we got new versions of the iPad Air and iPad mini. Today (March 19), Apple continued its product rollout by introducing new, faster iMacs, including one with an optional 9th Gen Intel Core i9 processor.



Will AirPower (or AirPods) follow later this week, especially with next week's Apple event supposedly focusing entirely on subscription services? We're as curious as you are.



Previous reports pegged the AirPower delays to charging issues, where the mat overheated while delivering power to devices. Inter-device communication was reportedly another bug for Apple to tackle. According to MySmartPrice, the issues facing Apple led the company to change the AirPower, in both good and bad ways.



So, expect AirPower to be slightly thicker than you expected, and for Apple to announce new exclusive features that it didn't mention the first time — treats that will hopefully make this surface worth the wait.

