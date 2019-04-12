Act Fast: AirPods 2 Now $20 Off

The new AirPods are smarter and offer more talk time than their predecessors. For a limited time, they're also one of the best Apple deals around.

That's because Costco has the 2nd-generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case on sale for $139.99. Normally priced at $159, that's $20 off their regular price and $8 cheaper than the best AirPod deal right now. (Amazon has the first-gen AirPods on sale for $147).

Apple fans can also get the Apple Wireless Charging Case for $69.99. That's $10 cheaper than the Apple Store's price. The case is optional and supports wireless charging while giving you an extra 24 hours of battery life.

Both deals are available to Costco members only. (The least-expensive membership costs $60 annually).

We reviewed Apple's latest AirPods and liked their lightweight, comfortable design. They were able to connect to our iPhone XS Max in 3.2 seconds, whereas the previous-gen AirPods took 5.1 seconds to connect. Audio quality is solid and remains unchanged, although bass can be a little cold and boomy at times.

For Apple loyalists, the second generation AirPods are the best wireless earbuds you can buy.