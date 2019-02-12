AirPods 2 Could Go on Sale March 29

We may finally have a possible release date for the follow-up to the world’s most recognizable pair of earbuds.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Apple’s AirPods 2 true wireless headphones are now expected to hit store shelves March 29. That’s according to a report Tuesday (Feb 12) from gadget blog iPhone Hellas, spotted by BGR.

Preorders for the updated Apple AirPods will kick off on March 22, some days after the yet-to-be-announced March product event where Apple is expected to introduce the wireless buds and Apple’s long-awaited AirPower wireless charging pad alongside an update to the company’s line of non-Pro iPads, the report says.

Trusted gadget leaker Steve McFly (@OnLeaks) also tweeted an AirPods report of his own Tuesday, saying that Apple’s updated true wireless headphones with “new color(s)” will likely come this fall. He did, however, preface the info dump as not “100%.”

A report from earlier this week said the AirPods 2 will come in two colors, with a black option added to the traditional white. It also detailed that a new frosted coating similar to what you find on the glass back of the Pixel 3 will be added to the buds to, presumably, help keep them from falling out of your ears.

Improved sound quality, added sensors for health tracking and an “always listening” Siri (so you don’t have to tap a button on the buds before saying “Hey, Siri”) are also rumored to be coming in the AirPods sequel.

Price on Apple’s updated AirPods has yet to be leaked or reported, but we wouldn’t be surprised if they launched right around the same $159 price that the original AirPods were introduced at in 2016 and are still selling at today.