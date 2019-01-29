With Aetna Attain, Healthy App Users Can Score a Free Apple Watch

If you're insured through Aetna, you could soon be the proud owner of a free Apple Watch.

The company is working with Apple on an app, Attain, that will reward healthy habits. It will also send reminders for things like flu shots or medication. Here's how it works. When you enroll, you receive an Apple Watch Series 3 from Aetna (or you can pay for an upgrade to a Apple Watch Series 4).



Then, you earn back the price of the device over the next two years by meeting fitness goals, which the Apple Watch can track. You can earn points for things like exercise, step and calorie goals and adequate sleep. The points can also redeem other rewards, such as gift cards.

Aetna told CNBC that there will be "250,000 to 300,000 slots available, assigned on a first-come, first-serve basis" when the app launches this spring. Eventually, the company hopes to make it available to all of its 22.1 million members. The app customizes healthy action recommendations based on a user's health history, heart rhythm, and other Apple Watch data.



It sounds like a solid strategy for jumpstarting a healthier lifestyle, so keep an eye out for Attain if you're an Aetna customer.