Killer Deal: DJI Mavic 2 Pro $120 Off Now

The DJI Mavic 2 Pro is the best consumer drone on the market. It's incredibly easy to fly, takes high-quality photos and videos, and offers impressive battery life. The $1,499 drone isn't cheap, but we've got an exclusive deal that'll put a cool $120 back in your pocket.

For a limited time, you can get the DJI Mavic 2 Pro Drone for $1,379 via coupon code "TOMS120" at Wellbots. (Enter the coupon during checkout). That's $120 off and the best price we've ever seen for this drone. (For comparison, it dropped to $1,438 on Black Friday and likely won't be on sale for Amazon Prime Day, which focuses on lower-priced items).

The Editor's Choice Mavic 2 Pro features a 3-axis gimbal and 20MP Hasselblad camera with a 1-inch CMOS sensor and f/2.8-f/11 adjustable aperture. It's capable of capturing stunning images and recording cinema quality 10-bit HDR video at up to 4K resolution at 30fps.

During our test flights, images taken with the drone were sharp and well-defined. Video quality was equally impressive (you can check out some video we shot via this link) and we liked its ActiveTrack 2.0 feature, which automatically identifies and follows people, pets, and objects so you don't miss a moment of action.

One major enhancement the Mavic 2 Pro has over previous-gen Mavic drones is its 360-degree obstacle avoidance. Instead of having just front and rear sensors to avoid crashing into objects, the Mavic 2 Pro employs sensors on all sides.

The Mavic 2 Pro comes with a dual joystick controller and charger. Under optimal conditions, its battery will last for up to 31 minutes. Under somewhat windy conditions, we got around 24 minutes of hang time before the drone returned to its home base.

This offer is valid through June 5 (or until supplies last).