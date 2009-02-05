How to Salvage Photos Gone Horribly Wrong

Hue Adjustment for Color Correction

The Hue Slider in the Hue/Saturation/Lightness control is another powerful tool for correcting color. One of the many interesting things about the Hue Slider is that it only affects the color portions of an image. The parts of your photo that contain black, white, and gray will be completely unaffected by the Hue Slider, making it ideal for adjusting certain images.

In the image below, the trees aren’t in the best of shape, as many of them show yellow leaves. Regardless of whether this problem really comes from unhealthy foliage or your camera not picking up the colors correctly, the yellow leaves are easy to fix with the Hue Slider.

An adjustment to the Hue Slider changes the yellow leaves to the green hue that you’d expect to see.

Since the Hue Slider only affects color, it didn’t make any changes to the grayscale waterfall in the background, making the Hue Slider the perfect color-correction tool for this photo.

In both the before and after photos, the leaves looked a bit blurred. Often, adjusting contrast can resolve blur issues, but in this case, contrast didn’t help enough, so the Sharpen tool was needed. Adding a mild amount of sharpening makes it easier to see the individual leaves.