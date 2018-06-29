Adidas Data Breach Hits Millions: What to Do Now

Got an account with Adidas' U.S. website? Then you'll want to change your password immediately.

The German sporting-goods giant announced yesterday (June 28) that "an unauthorized party claims to have acquired limited data associated with certain Adidas consumers."

"According to the preliminary investigation, the limited data includes contact information, usernames and encrypted passwords," the Adidas statement on the possible data breach continued. "Adidas has no reason to believe that any credit card or fitness information of those consumers was impacted."

The statement didn't say how many customers might be affected, but an Adidas spokeswoman told the Los Angeles Times that the number might be "a few million."

It's not clear how Adidas came by this information, or how or even whether someone managed to get into Adidas' servers. Nor was it disclosed exactly how well encrypted the Adidas account passwords were.

To be safe, if you've ever created an account with Adidas' American website, change your password for that account. If you used that password elsewhere, change it there as well, and make it different from whatever you used for your new Adidas password.

You want unique, long, strong passwords that look like gibberish for each and every account that involves financial transactions or personal data. We've got a guide to creating strong passwords, and we also recommend that everyone use a password manager.