Do Not Put Skins On Your Nintendo Switch

After getting a new device, your first instinct may be to customize the system with an adhesive skin to protect it and set it apart from the thousands of systems just like it. However, if you’re the owner of a shiny new Nintendo Switch, that may be very last thing you want to do.

Dbrand found extensive pitting and damage the Switch's paint after less than 24 hours of testing

The info comes from Dbrand, a maker of adhesive skins that can be used to customize gadgets such as cellphones and laptops, which recently described the process of trying to create skins for the Nintendo Switch on Reddit.

After making some prototype skins for the Nintendo Switch, the company noticed that after less than 24 hours of applying and removing test skins to a pre-release console, the plastic coating on the Nintendo Switch began to deteriorate.

Those findings were made using a pre-release version of the Switch, so Dbrand waited to retest its prototype skins on a retail version of the Nintendo’s console. And when the same deterioration appeared again, the company decided to end all attempts to make skins for the Nintendo Switch.

The Switch's exterior wasn't the only issue, as the paint on its logos also showed signs of wear after exposure to Dbrand's protoype skins.

Dbrand noticed that in addition to the Switch’s coating, the paint used for the Switch’s logo also showed extensive signs of deterioration. In fact, Dbrand even went so far as to say that “Both the JoyCons and the console are not compatible with vinyl wraps or adhesive-backed skins of any kind.”

Dbrand also supplied close-up photos which shows the pitting and erosion on its test model that was used to test prototype skins.

So, for anyone out their wondering if they should customize their Switch with an adhesive Skin, the answer is a pretty decisive no, unless you don’t mind ruining the finish on your console.

Image credits: Dbrand via posts on imgur.