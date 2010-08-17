Trending

Xbox Live Games for Windows Phone 7 Revealed

Assassin's Creed, Halo and Guitar Hero all coming to Windows Phone 7.

Though Windows Phone 7 is launching in just a couple of months, it still feels like we know very little about Microsoft's brand new mobile operating system. Yesterday. Redmond shed a little more light on WP7, offering a list of titles we can expect to become available via Xbox Live for Windows Phone 7.

Perhaps the biggest surprise is the sheer amount of games Microsoft will have available on XBL for WP7 right off the bat. The company revealed the launch line-up yesterday, naming over 60 games that will be available from day one. There's the big-name titles like Guitar Hero, Halo: Waypoint, Castlevania, Assassin's Creed and Splinter Cell Conviction, along with some of the insanely popular mobile games, like Bejeweled and Frogger.

Check the full list below, and remember, these are just the available-at-launch games. Expect more as Windows Phone 7 establishes itself on the mobile gaming scene.

  • 3D Brick Breaker Revolution (Digital Chocolate)
  • Age of Zombies (Halfbrick)
  • Armor Valley (Protégé Games)
  • Asphalt 5 (Gameloft)
  • Assassins Creed (Gameloft)
  • Bejeweled™ LIVE (PopCap)
  • Bloons TD (Digital Goldfish)
  • Brain Challenge (Gameloft)
  • Bubble Town 2 (i-Play)
  • Butterfly (Press Start Studio)
  • CarneyVale Showtime (MGS)
  • Castlevania (Konami)
  • Crackdown 2: Project Sunburst (MGS)
  • De Blob Revolution (THQ)
  • Deal or No Deal 2010 (i-Play)
  • Earthworm Jim (Gameloft)
  • Fast & Furious 7 (i-Play)
  • Fight Game Rivals (Rough Cookie)
  • Finger Physics (Mobliss Inc.)
  • Flight Control (Namco Bandai)
  • Flowerz (Carbonated Games)
  • Frogger (Konami)
  • Fruit Ninja (Halfbrick)
  • Game Chest-Board (MGS)
  • Game Chest-Card (MGS)
  • Game Chest-Logic (MGS)
  • Game Chest-Solitaire (MGS)
  • GeoDefense (Critical Thought)
  • Ghostscape (Psionic)
  • Glow Artisan (Powerhead Games)
  • Glyder 2 (Glu Mobile)
  • Guitar Hero 5 (Glu Mobile)
  • Halo Waypoint (MGS)
  • Hexic Rush (Carbonated Games)
  • I Dig It (InMotion)
  • iBlast Moki (Godzilab)
  • ilomilo (MGS)
  • Implode XL (IUGO)
  • Iquarium (Infinite Dreams)
  • Jet Car Stunts (True Axis)
  • Let's Golf 2 (Gameloft)
  • Little Wheel (One click dog)
  • Loondon (Flip N Tale)
  • Max and the Magic Marker (PressPlay)
  • Mini Squadron (Supermono Limited)
  • More Brain Exercise (Namco Bandai)
  • O.M.G. (Arkedo)
  • Puzzle Quest 2 (Namco Bandai)
  • Real Soccer 2 (Gameloft)
  • The Revenants (Chaotic Moon)
  • Rise of Glory (Revo Solutions)
  • Rocket Riot (Codeglue)
  • Splinter Cell Conviction (Gameloft)
  • Star Wars: Battle for Hoth (THQ)
  • Star Wars: Cantina (THQ)
  • The Harvest (MGS)
  • The Oregon Trail (Gameloft)
  • Tower Bloxx NY (Digital Chocolate)
  • Twin Blades (Press Start Studio)
  • UNO (Gameloft)
  • Women's Murder Club: Death in Scarlet (i-Play)
  • Zombie Attack! (IUGO)
  • Zombies!!!! (Babaroga)
26 Comments
  • insider3 18 August 2010 02:22
    They might need an add-on controller, it sucks playing games on touch phones. I think they should consider making a portable gaming console like the PSP. Those are some nice titles.
  • bob_white 18 August 2010 02:30
    no snake??? how can you not have a snake game?
  • hellwig 18 August 2010 02:34
    Are these games free to play with your pay-to-connect XBox Live subscription, or will you still have to buy the games to play them? I'm unfamiliar with XBox Live (don't own an XBox and wouldn't want to pay another $15/mo just to connect it to the internet). If the subscription is free and the games are for-ay, that's good. If the subscription is pay but the games are free or extremely cheap, thats fine. If you gotta pay $15/mo + $5-$10 per game, no thanks, it is just a phone for chrissake.

    Still, at launch, Windows Phone 7 will have more games available than they made available under Games for Windows Live! in like 3 years, so at least they're trying this time.
  • jimmysmitty 18 August 2010 02:34
    If WM7 is done properly and coupled with either a next gen Atom or nVidia Tegra 2.....

    Man those will be some killer gaming phones.
  • tapnick 18 August 2010 02:37
    Its a tough call, The concept of this is awesome. But playing games on touch screens does indeed suck and having to carry around a separate controller isn't ideal. But being able to sync up my zune hd, phone, pc, and xbox is appealing.
  • icepick314 18 August 2010 02:40
    no love for ZuneHD?
  • maestintaolius 18 August 2010 02:47
    No plants vs zombies? aww...

    Not that I was planning on a getting a phone 7 anyway, but still.
  • tsnorquist 18 August 2010 03:16
    I'm curious to know if the phone will have a snap in adapter (case) which will have a directional pad or analog sticks.

    This is about the only way I could see playing some of those games. Perhaps MS is trying to kill off any attempt by Sony with the PSP Phone?
  • 18 August 2010 03:32
    @jimmysmith every Windows Phone 7 is currently required to meet these hardware specs:
    # Capacitive, 4-point multitouch screen
    # ARM v7 "Cortex/Scorpion" or better processor
    # DirectX9 rendering-capable GPU
    # 256MB of RAM with at least 8GB of Flash memory
    # Accelerometer with compass, light, proximity sensor and Assisted GPS
    # 5-megapixel camera or better with flash
    # FM radio tuner
    # 6 dedicated hardware buttons - back, Start, search, camera, power/sleep and Volume Up and Down.
  • will_chellam 18 August 2010 04:11
    well, ive been able to plug a mouse and keyboard into my toshiba TG01 for ages, it even has a nice little mouse cursor on the screen.....
