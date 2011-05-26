Survey: 9 Percent Ditched PSN to Switch to XBL

The April breach of Sony’s PlayStation, Qriocity and SOE networks angered a lot of customers. Many felt that a company with so many millions of users should have had better security in place, and taken more care in protecting the information of its customers. Some even declared they would be trading in their PS3s because they could no longer trust Sony. So just how many have quit PSN cold turkey?
According to a recent survey by GameSpot, 9 percent of PlayStation users say they’ve traded PSN for Xbox Live. The results of the survey, which questioned 2,285 PS3-owning users, state that 64 per cent of people were "very unlikely" to switch from PSN to Xbox Live following the outage. Similarly, 67 percent responded that they were "very likely" to resume using PSN following the data breach and interruption to services.
A further 11 percent said a change from PSN to XBL was "somewhat unlikely," however, GameSpot reports that 9 percent said they had already switched over to Xbox Live, with another 5 percent saying they are either "somewhat" or "very likely" to do the same.
So that’s where users stand on continued use of PSN, but what about trust? Apparently 35 percent of those surveyed said their trust in Sony was unaffected by the outage and 23 percent actually hailed it as a good thing, if only because it will make corporations more stringent in locking down user information. What’s more, a large percentage of people seem to agree with Howard Stringer's belief that Sony handled the situation as best it could. GameSpot says 57 percent of people believe the calamitous event was handled 'appropriately.'
it's like sunlight- it's for free, but not always available. Of course, you can go to a tanning salon and have your fix there, but that costs money.
I am not saying that it's acceptable that the PSN got hacked, I'm saying that people shouldn't be pissed if it wasn't for the info that got leaked.
At least they're giving something to try to make up for all of this.
Note; I'm not some anarchist by any means. I don't look at the news and laugh at flood victims... well except when a local north-west reporter interviews some seventy-five year old flood victim living in some hundred year flood plane for the last fifty years who's been flooded for the third time and then the camera pans out to show he's got lots of neighbors, hey... that's comedy. But seriously. Another poster in another forum said it best about Sony and such things - "Sometimes we need to get burned in order to realize the stove is hot to touch...
" - freeagle, DT Forums. Everything I've done with Xbox Live is done by way of those code cards you can get at the store. I mean, how can you really feel safe handing your credit card # to a gaming console. That's getting lazy with your security at a personal level. At least do the online equivalent of rubbering up by using a prepaid card.
With 3.2 Billion in losses last year and a bunch of money and customers lost because of the breach could the PS3 be there last console? Actually could this be the beginning of the end of Sony itself?
REALLY?! o_O What planet am I from and its consumer then that I find it messed up to be let know that my Credit Card and the rest info are stolen? How come and i wanted to bust that dude's face open from Sony for saying "You didnt like my one week delay? Others might have taken longer!"? Who was going to pay for any damages ( thankfully none ) when I know that law here in greece wont help me get my money back? You? Or Sony? Or you?
Do yourself a favor and gain some selfrespect and opinion of yourself. Thats all it takes to gain some perspective.
But then again, I do not play online or I have not stored my credit card information in the PSN so this really does not affect me.
Of course the best platform is PC, but I don't see any reason why one should switch from PS3 to Xbox (I'm not saying either is a better platform)