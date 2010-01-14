Trending

Xbox 360 Mod Incorporates Exercise Bike

Get your exercise while playing racing games on the Xbox 360 with this cool mod.

Looking for a new way to experience the greatness that is the Xbox 360 console (when it functions correctly, that is)? Project Excite Bike is giving interactive a new meaning for Microsoft's gaming beast by turning a standard exercise bike into a "pedaling controller." Just think of Fred Flinstone and you'll get the general idea: the faster you pedal, the faster your virtual vehicle will travel.

According to Hack N Mod, any Xbox 360 gamer can create this mod on the cheap thanks to its open-source roots. It is built around an Arduino-based device that actually senses your pedal speed, and then sends the information to the Xbox 360 console. The group responsible for the mod said that any exercise bike can be used in the setup, however the mod will require the disassembly of your precious Xbox 360 controller.

"The point of the device is to capture the pedaling speed from an exercise bike and make it control a single button on a gamepad, which in turn can be the 'gas pedal' for racing games," the authors claim. "We have this working with an Xbox 360 gamepad but it can be adapted for other controllers and game systems easily. It would be simple to adapt this to a steering wheel controller, for example."

The instructions reveal how the censor ring is created and mounted on the desired exercise bike, using 5 hall-effect sensors and a strong earth magnet. It also talks about how to modify the Xbox 360 controller, and how to build the control widget: a device that lets you see how much "gas" you are pumping into the game. Ultimately, this unique modification could turn Xbox 360 game time into exercise time.

Eat that, Nintendo.

  • Lewis57 15 January 2010 05:06
    I prefer an old xbox mod i seen. Someone rigged up his excorsise bike to power the xbox. But if i had the money (and space) for one, I'd get one. Could stand to loose a few pounds.
  • kobbra 15 January 2010 05:12
    Nice music choice!!! Hammerfall FTW!!!
  • zachary k 15 January 2010 06:13
    better idea for a way to get people to exercise and play xbox, let the bike power the xbox. stop peddling, the xbox stops working.
  • stevo777 15 January 2010 10:38
    I've been surprised for a long while as to why none of the major console companies have released some kind of dynamo for a treadmill or bike that could work in conjunction with a controller.
  • rags_20 15 January 2010 11:20
    zachary kbetter idea for a way to get people to exercise and play xbox, let the bike power the xbox. stop peddling, the xbox stops working.The idea is good, but there's no way the power produced would be enough to run the Xbox.
  • LePhuronn 15 January 2010 16:05
    @rags_20:

    In that case then the exercise bike acts as the on/off switch - drop your workrate below a certain level and the bike breaks the circuit.
  • rags_20 15 January 2010 17:51
    Thing is, people would just directly plug in the Xbox instead of giving it through the bike. The throttle control idea works because it actually makes the game easier and more precise to control.
  • drip50291 15 January 2010 20:29
    So if i dont want to look like a tard i can just squeeze my right trigger?
  • sliem 15 January 2010 23:20
    Excellent mod but if you want to exercise then exercise. If you want to play games then play games. Doing both at the same is not as effective.
  • derstarke 18 January 2010 08:19
    I disagree. I abhor traditional exercise. I do it. I just find it to be tedious and monotonous. As for your assertion that it's not as effective... Well I can make any claim I want to, too. "Doing both at the same time makes people orgasm."
