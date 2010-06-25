Pornography Gets Its Own Top-Level Domain

Friday the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) said that pornography will now have its own top-level domain (TLD) called dot-XXX. The decision came after a six-year-long push by ICM Registry to move all adult entertainment into one realm. ICM Registry, which initially proposed the dot-XXX domain all those years ago, claims it's not associated--currently or historically--with the adult entertainment industry.
The new domain was proposed under ICANN's rules for "sponsored" TLDs. Typically these are domains created by interest groups such as the cooperative movement (dot-coop) and the aeronautical industry (dot-aero). However ICANN board member Rita Rodin Johnston isn't convinced that there's a real sponsored community for supporting the proposed pornography domain. Still, she voted in favor of dot-XXX anyway.
"It really doesn't matter what I think," she said in the board-meeting debate for fore the votes were cast. "What's important is that ICANN has a process that it set up and the process came back and said that sponsorship criterion was met, and that this board has the courage to follow that criterion."
Although the new dox-XXX domain has received a green light (or red light in this case), it may be a while before websites can take advantage of the new realm. First the ICANN must review ICM Registry's business plan for the domain. The board must then review the contract proposal for the operation of the domain.
"There is a potential that this is a prolonged process," said board member Bruce Tonkin.
Is moving pornography over to the dot-XXX domain a smart idea? It seems that adult entertainment could be easier to find when housed under one roof. Then again, it may also be easier to block said content by merely adding the new domain to Internet filters.
.... good luck!!!!
Agreed, I assume it wont be as simple as changing .com to .xxx
If you run an adult oriented site that wants customers to know they are going to an adult site before following a link or typing a URL then this TLD is of interest to you. It is less likely that giving up a .com or .net TLD you've used for over a year is of interest to you though but a site can use more than one TLD or hostname.
Not that I don't like that they've finally created this TLD, this should have been put in place a long time ago.
zaznet It is less likely that giving up a .com or .net TLD you've used for over a year is of interest to you though but a site can use more than one TLD or hostname.Yeah, cause Playboy wants to buy yet ANOTHER domain to keep squatters at bay. This was probably just a gigantic ploy by ICM to make a nice payday for themselves. "Yeah, we'll create .xxx, then we'll charge $1000/year. Then, big pron companies will have to buy out domains to keep squatters away!"
If a website wants to be on .xxx, let it. But domains in general are bad. They dilute the internet. Ever been to .com, only to have to google the company and find out they're at .net? Yeah, we REALLY need more TLDs, especially when the big ones are already 90% porn in the first place.
Oh I agree 100% that the existing domain space is polluted and miss-used. I also agree that this is a tactic to make money for one company. Not sure what premium they will charge to administer the TLD but it should remain in line with other primary TLDs like .com and .net if the company hopes to see enough takers to make .xxx remotely useful.