Nintendo Nukes Homebrew, Piracy on DSi, Wii

Nintendo is fighting piracy on the Wii and DSi through updated firmware.

Nintendo is reportedly attacking piracy on the hardware front by releasing updated firmware for the Wii console and the DSi/DSi XL handheld units. Although the release notes for the latter devices don't offer any clues as to the new security measures, notes for the latest Wii firmware--which updates the Wii Menu to v4.3--gives a clear warning to those with homebrew installed.

"Because unauthorized channels or firmware may impair game play or the Wii console, updating to Wii Menu version 4.3 will check for and automatically remove such unauthorized files," the company said. "In addition, there are some behind the scenes enhancements that do not affect any prominently-used features or menus but will improve system performance."

As for the DSi firmware, forum posters at GBATemp report that the new v1.4.1u firmware now blocks a number of popular flash cards including the Acekard 2i, Supercard DSTwo, M3i Zero, iPlayer, and DSTTi. Three popular flash cards still remain unblocked: EZ-Flash Vi, iSmart DS, and Hyper R4i. That's likely to change in the next firmware release.

"This update provides behind-the-scenes improvements to system performance," reads the update's description.

Piracy is a huge issue for Nintendo, especially in regards to the Nintendo DS platform and the R4 cartridge. According to THQ's Ian Curran, the rampant piracy as caused studios to pull back on game development in fear of losing even more profit. But despite Nintendo's attempts to crack down on the issue from a legal standpoint, the problem continues to grow. The release of the DSi helped address the issue by allowing Nintendo to distribute updated firmware.

The upcoming release of the Nintendo 3DS, slated to hit shelves sometime before March 2011, is expected to cause even more grief for pirates. "I actually asked Nintendo to explain the technology and they said it's very difficult to do so because it's so sophisticated," Curran said in July. He added that the company really needed to tackle piracy head on, as it will cost developers even more to produce games on the new device.

40 Comments Comment from the forums
  • the_krasno 10 September 2010 04:27
    And still more workarounds will be found. The day official games can be bought under $15 will be the day piracy dies.
    People want value. Spending $50 in a game that the next year will be $20 is fairly ridiculous.
  • eklipz330 10 September 2010 04:29
    the_krasnoAnd still more workarounds will be found. The day official games can be bought under $15 will be the day piracy dies.People want value. Spending $50 in a game that the next year will be $20 is fairly ridiculous.i strongly disagree. this is 100% false, you can't possibly think piracy will die even with small prices on games.

    there are plenty of people in this world that want something for nothing. the only way piracy would die, if games were free.
  • eklipz330 10 September 2010 04:30
    on another note, it'll only take a few more weeks before the hackers find a work around. new update, new work around, rinse and repeat
  • screechy 10 September 2010 04:38
    More expensive for the developers = more expensive for consumers = more pirates = pissed off nintendo.
  • hellwig 10 September 2010 04:47
    I'm surprised companies have manufactured these cards at a volume that makes homebrew such an issue.

    Nintendo needs to figure out what Sony did with the PS3, cause that seems to be working.
  • restatement3dofted 10 September 2010 04:48
    "Because unauthorized channels or firmware may impair game play or the Wii console, updating to Wii Menu version 4.3 will check for and automatically remove such unauthorized files."

    Trying to pass this off as a benefit to the user? Give me a break, Nintendo. At least be honest about the reason behind the update.
  • zachary k 10 September 2010 04:49
    Sony, Nintendo, Apple, all these companies don't seem to give a crap about their customers. people should be allowed to use the devices they own, any way they want to. (note: i am defending home-brew and the type, not pirates, they can suck it)
  • processthis 10 September 2010 05:05
    He means it will potentially impair people from enjoying their Wii (which is hardware they bought and own) the way they want to (e.g. homebrew).

    This is like Steve Jobs saying jailbreaking harms the iPhone experience so no one is allowed to do it.

    1. That's a lie.
    2. Shouldn't people be able to decide at their own risk what they want to do with their hardware? If the whole "experience" is for the owner of the hardware, who is Nintendo to decide what is or isn't a "better experience" for the owner?
    3. Everyone knows those aren't real reasons, Nintendo and Apple.
  • dalethepcman 10 September 2010 05:31
    Piracy will never die, but the industry could help decrease it a lot by developing quality content, and charging what the content is worth.
    Show of hands, how many Wii / DS owners bought a game for $40+ and it was total garbage, too bad you can't return a game for being a piece of crap. "Fool me once shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me."
    These companies want to hold their users to a higher standard than their developers. If 90%+ Wii and DS games were correctly valued at $5 on release day, the average joe wouldn't care enough to find out how to pirate, but when he spends $400 on a console and 4 games and they are all crap, he is much more inclined to get his money’s worth via pirating.
  • 10 September 2010 06:18
    No Piracy won't die even if games are $5 each. However if prices went down and game quality went up I think about 80% of piracy would just stop right in its tracks. Oh and THQ, Nintendo, and apple I don't care about you darn bottom line make high quality products at actually reasonable prices and people will buy.
