Europe, Australia Getting White PS3 in November

European and Australian Sony fans envious of the white PS3 made available to Japanese fans this past summer will be pleased to hear that the console is making its way to Europe and Australia just in time for the holiday spending season. Available exclusively through GameStop, both the UK and German branches of the retailer are now taking web preorders for the console, which is available in the 320GB capacity and with two matching Dualshock controllers. Pricing in the UK is set at £250, while German gamers are looking at a €299 pricetag and the Aussies will have to cough up just shy of $450.

Sadly, there's no news on when we can expect the U.S. to get this white PS3, or even if it's headed this way at all. Japan routinely gets a larger selection of consoles in various shades and colors compared to the rest of the world. However, with Europe and Australia now getting the classy, white PS3, we're wondering if it might sometime make its way to North America. Here's hoping!