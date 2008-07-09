YouTubers Boycott Viacom In Campaign For Right To Privacy

This week videos have begun to appear on Google’s video sharing site from users protesting the ruling and asking others to boycott Viacom.

A quick search for “Viacom” on YouTube pulls up a whole range of anti-Viacom videos from “Viacom vs You” to “Viacom is not your friend”. In fact a lot of them, are in response to a video called “The F**k Viacom Campaign”.

It seems the general sentiment from users is that while Viacom is entitled to have its copyrighted material removed from Google’s site, the company has no right to go through their viewing histories. While Viacom is going hell for leather to prove YouTubers are watching more copyrighted material than home videos of kittens or dogs, the company’s users are definitely unhappy with the way they’re going about it. At the end of the day, the YouTubers viewing the material are their customers.

Many of the clips encourage users to join them in boycotting Viacom, its subsidiaries and sponsors and links to a boycott Viacom website (this page can be found at http://boycottviacom.blogspot.com/).

What do you think of Viacom being allowed access to viewing histories? Do you believe the company should do what they have to do to win the suit against Google or is this one step too far? Let us know in the comments section below.