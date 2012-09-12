Verizon Launches its Own Android Security App

Likely because Android is the wireless carrier's largest mobile platform, Verizon Wireless announced on Tuesday the launch of its own security solution boringly called Verizon Mobile Security. In addition to protecting Android phones against potential threats, the new service will also help users remotely locate, alarm, lock and even wipe data from a misplaced or lost device.

Combining the security capabilities of Asurion and McAfee, Verizon's new Android security solution arrives in three flavors:

Verizon Mobile Security Basic – free

Provides antivirus protection, powered by McAfee, to detect viruses and malware, and McAfee SiteAdvisor to identify and warn customers of suspicious websites. There is no charge to download Verizon Mobile Security Basic, but a Verizon Wireless data plan is required and data usage will apply.

Verizon Mobile Security Premium – $1.99/month per line

Includes the security features of Verizon Mobile Security Basic, as well as McAfee App Alert, which delivers information about which apps have the ability to access, store or transmit data to or from the device. Available for $1.99/month per line, Verizon Mobile Security Premium also provides recovery features from Asurion that allow customers to remotely locate, alarm, lock or wipe data from a lost or misplaced device using their My Verizon accounts.

Verizon Mobile Security Premium with Total Equipment Coverage – Coverage + $1/month per line

Customers with Total Equipment Coverage can add Verizon Mobile Security Premium for $1/month per line. Total Equipment Coverage combines the benefits of Asurion’s Wireless Protection Plan for lost, stolen, and damaged devices, and Verizon Wireless’ Extended Warranty for mechanical or electrical defects after the manufacturer’s warranty expires.

Verizon Mobile Security can be downloaded from the Verizon Channel in Google Play on more than 30 Android smartphones, including the Samsung Galaxy S III and DROID RAZR M by Motorola. Like with all other Verizon services, the Verizon Mobile Security Premium subscription will appear on the customer's monthly statement.

For more information about Verizon Mobile Security, visit here. Customers can also check out this Verizon site for the best practices gained from real-life scenarios and hands-on experience.