Verizon, Google Announce Net Neutrality Proposal

There has been talk of some kind of net neutrality deal between Google and Verizon for about a week now. Yesterday, the search giant and Big Red finally spilled the beans to let us all in on what's been going on behind closed doors.
When word first got out about Google and Verizon's net neutrality talks, a lot of people assumed the worst. Yesterday, the two companies calmly told us to put away our 'Jump to Conclusions' mats, because they're opposed to slowing down, blocking or prioritizing wired Internet traffic, too. However, their announcement has done nothing to pacify those in favor of net neutrality.
The two stressed that this isn't a formal business deal; it's just a joint proposal they've put together to present to the FCC. So what's it all about? Well, Verizon and Google maintain that users should choose what content, applications, or devices they use, since "openness has been central to the explosive innovation that has made the Internet a transformative medium." So far, so good. They also agree that America must continue to encourage both investment and innovation to support the underlying broadband infrastructure. Again, so far, so good.
However, many are finding fault with the proposal, and the reason why lies within the the seven key elements of the policy, which were explained by lan Davidson, director of public policy at Google, and Tom Tauke, executive vice president of public affairs, policy, and communications at Verizon, yesterday.
Though Google and Verizon no doubt think their proposal is the best way to approach net neutrality, the news that they want to ensure neutrality on it's wired networks but retain the right to control wireless networks has received negative responses from both the media and the every day user.
Engadget's legal expert, Nilay Patel, writes: "Verizon's basically agreeing to trade neutrality on its wired networks for the right to control its wireless network any way it wants -- apart from requiring wireless carriers and ISPs to be 'transparent' about network management, none of the neutrality principles that govern wired networks will apply to wireless networks."
Patel highlights how big of a deal this is by reminding us that it's all about wireless broadband these days, with the technology continuing to be a defining access technology for the next generation of devices and services.
There's plenty of negativity in the comments under Google's posting, too.
Vishnu Gopal comments, "How exactly is wireless access different just because it is more competitive? Isn't this a tad hypocritical? Everything is net-neutral except our oh-so-precious Android/Verizon traffic. Geez!"
While Tracey Rosenberg writes, "What a sellout. Some Open Internet Coalition. Apply your principals to wireline and let wireless become the new capitalist wild west. Shame on you Google."
What do you think of Google and Verizon's proposal? Let us know in the comments below.
How are they figuring wireless is too much different from wired. The internet is the internet, it shouldnt matter if i get it through DSL, fiber optics, or radio waves, i still want all my stuff to get treated equally.
sounds like Google wants to develop it's own competitive nationwide wireless network...but...before this can happen they want to make sure they maintain absolute control over their new project for the foreseeable future...just my $0.02
pocketdrummerLet the boycott begin. What's Microsoft's stance on Net-Neutrality? If they're for it, I might be switching over to bing.
There are so few techies, compared to normal Google Search users, that any boycott by the technical community will have negligible impact. Something else will have to be done if Google doesn't compromise.
Every day another End Of The World news story happens about something. Food, gas, net, whatever it may be, and does it ever happen?
Obviously not.
So Verizon and Google want the ability to control their phone's traffic. Have they said how? No, all they said was that they want the option to if need be, and if it .
"In addition, the Government Accountability Office would be required to report to Congress annually on developments in the wireless broadband marketplace, and whether or not current policies are working to protect consumers."
Additional, differentiated online services. So what I got out of this is they want to charge extra for services you could already get over normal service. I don't quite understand the gaming options, something like you get 250ms ping pay 5 extra you can get 50ms latency? My opinion on the gaming side is don't mess with it, since it's not broken. But I can understand the entertainment side, possibly offering movie premiers in your living room would be nice.
What is the difference between a wireless network and a wired network that it would constitute different rules? Is it not using the internet still? Isnt wireless supposed to be the future? If wireless is the future, and we dont have the same neutrality laws in place for the future then what is the point of having neutrality in place for today?
All of you Google fanboiz need to wake up and smell the greedy. They don't care about you. They care about maximizing profit. That's it.