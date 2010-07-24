Droid X Owners Consuming 5x as Much Data

Verizon is rumored to be moving away from unlimited data plans and towards a tiered system, and with more and more customers purchasing smartphones, it's easy to see why.
The advent of smartphones for the masses has meant a significant number of people who previously wouldn't have required a data plan at all, are guzzling MBs thanks to data-intensive applications on their phones. Last month, Verizon's John Killian said things were expected to get even worse for wireless networks as new phones designed for 4G networks incorporate even more data-intensive apps, like video downloads.
Well, it looks like the first of those phones has arrived. Though it's not a 4G phone (Verizon's 4G network is supposedly launching in November), Droid X users are supposedly using way more data than users of any other phone on the network. Verizon's Business Development Executive Director, Jennifer Byrne, has said Droid X users are using five times the data than any other phone on the network.
Byrne was speaking at a PaidContent Mobile conference where she was discussing the increasing data usage on mobile devices with a number of other panelists.
Source: PaidContent via AndroidSpin
Lol
Its no suprise. The thing has a massive screen great for watching videos and can probably easily support higher res videos from YouTube and such.
If anything this should sway VZW away from moving to a tierd data plan.
Thank you ---
Though, a local private Verizon retailer (not a corporate store) gave me the head nod indicating he'd heard Verizon may indeed do so.
The Droid X piqued my interests as a potential BlackBerry replacement for me next year. But, without and unlimited data plan, I probably won't be upgrading anything. I told the Verizon representative I'd use my phone until it crapped out to keep my "grandfathered" data plan.
I'm going to disagree with you. Larger screen, better video streaming capabilities, ability to upload larger video files from the phone to youtube.
My guess - if you look at phones they bill as larger screen, full web browsing experience, video streaming capable, etc. then they will use 5x or more data than phones that have mobile web browsers, limited "apps" for interfacing with social network sites, email, and no ability to stream video (or take decent video to upload to youtube).
The problem with the idea of their current caps is they are basing them on old data with phones that didn't have the capabilities of the new ones. These new phones are multimedia beasts. Would you want your ISP to base usage caps on old 56k modem data from a day when web pages were mostly static text and a couple of tiny gifs? No, you have broadband and multimedia computers that are capable of HD playback - and you want to use it without paying hundreds to thousands of dollars a month due to data overage charges.