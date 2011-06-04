Toshiba Thrive Packs Android 3.1, Shipping July

Unfazed by the sheer volume of tablets at Computex this week, Toshiba has revealed that its 10-inch Thrive tablet will be launching next month. Boasting a 10.1-inch screen, the Thrive packs Nvidia’s dual-core Tegra 2 chipset, Honeycomb 3.1, a 5-megapixel rear-facing camera (and a 2.1-megapixel job up front), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a full-sized USB port, HDMI, and a 7- to 8-hour battery life.
As we saw this week, there are at least a couple of manufacturers pushing the ‘bigger smartphone’ angle with tablet docking stations that do nothing but add a larger battery and a larger screen to your phone. However, that’s not Toshiba’s train of thought with the Thrive. Toshiba is trying to target ‘laptop people’ with this device, as opposed to people who just want a larger smartphone.
"There are two approaches you can take to a tablet," CNet cites Jeff Barney, vice president and general manager of Toshiba's digital products division, as saying. "One approach is as a smartphone with more functionality and a bigger screen. Or more from a laptop down to a tablet. We're laptop people, so we took that approach."
At 1.6 pounds, it’s a little beefier than some of the sexier tablets we’ve seen so far this year (think iPad 2 and Samsung’s new Galaxy Tabs), but it’s also a little bit cheaper. Prices ring in at $429 (8GB), $479 (16GB), and $579 (32GB).
Preorders start June 13. Who’s in?
Same price, same size, same sort of processing power, same battery life, more weight, worse aspect ratio (4:3 is better on small displays), most likely no IPS panel....
the only advantage it has is a USB port and better cameras (which is pointless. Nobody needs cameras on a tablet except for video conferencing and most people don't do that)
- Lower price for similar (often slightly better) hardware performance.
- The Asus Transformer has an IPS and I guess this Toshiba does as well
- Has a USB port.
- Runs an OS that supports Flash and is far superior from a technical point of view.
- Worse aspect ratio remains yet to be seen - a tablet is a media consumption device primarily and a netbook replacement in a pinch. The media part is far better in widescreen.
From what I have seen the Ipad 2 has better graphics. This coming from a day 1 Xoom User
Still 20% heavier and slightly smaller battery.
WhySoBluePandaBearPretty sure the Nvidia chip stomps the Apple one.
Do u have any source for that?
Both have the same CPU (Cortex A9 dual core clocked at 1GHz). Only difference is the GPU and the RAM and if I remember correctly, the Motorola Xoom (also Tegra2) got stomped by the iPad 2 in some graphics benchmarks.
- $20 price difference is insignificant when buying a tablet.
-Flash is nice, but what about purpose made apps? How many honeycomb apps are there in the android market? A tablet is pointless if you don't have good software.
- widescreen only makes a difference when watching a movie or widescreen TV show that actually take advantage of the widescreen format, and I can assure you that you don't want to do that on a 10" display, no matter what the aspect ratio.
For most things you'll do on your tablet (surfing the web, reading documents, email, games) 4:3 is better.
Who cares if there are black bars on a widescreen youtube video or a 20minute sitcom?
Wouldn't you be better off with full screen video making a larger image on a 16:9 screen when your talking a 10 inch screen rather then letter boxing the video on a 4:3 screen and making the overall image even smaller on a 10 inch display this way having to shrink the image to fit in your 4:3 screen perfection.
Web browsing is fine on 16:9 displays all you have to do is zoom the screen to match the width and web browsing is great then. With all displays being predominantly 16:9 and therefore most software is written for the screen real estate it provides why would you want a 4:3 screen these days anyway.