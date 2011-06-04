Trending

Toshiba Thrive Packs Android 3.1, Shipping July

Toshiba has confirmed its Android-based Thrive tablet, which is scheduled for launch this July and will be available for preorder in just a couple of weeks.

Unfazed by the sheer volume of tablets at Computex this week, Toshiba has revealed that its 10-inch Thrive tablet will be launching next month. Boasting a 10.1-inch screen, the Thrive packs Nvidia’s dual-core Tegra 2 chipset, Honeycomb 3.1, a 5-megapixel rear-facing camera (and a 2.1-megapixel job up front), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a full-sized USB port, HDMI, and a 7- to 8-hour battery life. 



As we saw this week, there are at least a couple of manufacturers pushing the ‘bigger smartphone’ angle with tablet docking stations that do nothing but add a larger battery and a larger screen to your phone. However, that’s not Toshiba’s train of thought with the Thrive. Toshiba is trying to target ‘laptop people’ with this device, as opposed to people who just want a larger smartphone.

"There are two approaches you can take to a tablet," CNet cites Jeff Barney, vice president and general manager of Toshiba's digital products division, as saying. "One approach is as a smartphone with more functionality and a bigger screen. Or more from a laptop down to a tablet. We're laptop people, so we took that approach."

At 1.6 pounds, it’s a little beefier than some of the sexier tablets we’ve seen so far this year (think iPad 2 and Samsung’s new Galaxy Tabs), but it’s also a little bit cheaper. Prices ring in at $429 (8GB), $479 (16GB), and $579 (32GB).

Preorders start June 13. Who’s in?

30 Comments Comment from the forums
  • dread_cthulhu 05 June 2011 02:25
    Cool tablet... My opinion, beefier is better, I don't want something that feels like it's going to shatter in my hands...
    Reply
  • Silmarunya 05 June 2011 02:42
    I guess it will be a bit Asus-ish. Far superior to the iPad and lightyears ahead of the mostly mediocre other Android tablets, but only mildly succesful because there's no rotten fruit on it and it actually runs the software you want it to run, even if that's flash.
    Reply
  • dmhalljr 05 June 2011 02:49
    Why do no tablets include Infra-Red controls?
    Reply
  • molo9000 05 June 2011 03:06
    SilmarunyaFar superior to the iPad and lightyears ahead of the mostly mediocre other Android tablets,
    Ey?
    Same price, same size, same sort of processing power, same battery life, more weight, worse aspect ratio (4:3 is better on small displays), most likely no IPS panel....

    the only advantage it has is a USB port and better cameras (which is pointless. Nobody needs cameras on a tablet except for video conferencing and most people don't do that)
    Reply
  • Silmarunya 05 June 2011 04:07
    molo9000Ey?Same price, same size, same sort of processing power, same battery life, more weight, worse aspect ratio (4:3 is better on small displays), most likely no IPS panel....the only advantage it has is a USB port and better cameras (which is pointless. Nobody needs cameras on a tablet except for video conferencing and most people don't do that)
    - Lower price for similar (often slightly better) hardware performance.
    - The Asus Transformer has an IPS and I guess this Toshiba does as well
    - Has a USB port.
    - Runs an OS that supports Flash and is far superior from a technical point of view.
    - Worse aspect ratio remains yet to be seen - a tablet is a media consumption device primarily and a netbook replacement in a pinch. The media part is far better in widescreen.
    Reply
  • mdbrotha03 05 June 2011 05:33
    http://www.anandtech.com/show/4216/apple-ipad-2-gpu-performance-explored-powervr-sgx543mp2-benchmarked

    From what I have seen the Ipad 2 has better graphics. This coming from a day 1 Xoom User
    Reply
  • molo9000 05 June 2011 05:37
    WhySoBluePandaBearIPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colorsSize 1280 x 800 pixels, 10.1 inchesiPad 2 specs : 9.7″ LED display with 1024×768 screen resolution at 132ppiStrangely they don't mention IPS in their own spec sheet but alright. Comparable displays then.
    http://www.thetoshibatablet.com/pdf/Toshiba_PDF_V3.pdf

    Still 20% heavier and slightly smaller battery.

    WhySoBluePandaBearPretty sure the Nvidia chip stomps the Apple one.
    Do u have any source for that?
    Both have the same CPU (Cortex A9 dual core clocked at 1GHz). Only difference is the GPU and the RAM and if I remember correctly, the Motorola Xoom (also Tegra2) got stomped by the iPad 2 in some graphics benchmarks.

    Silmarunya- Lower price for similar (often slightly better) hardware performance.- The Asus Transformer has an IPS and I guess this Toshiba does as well- Has a USB port.- Runs an OS that supports Flash and is far superior from a technical point of view.- Worse aspect ratio remains yet to be seen - a tablet is a media consumption device primarily and a netbook replacement in a pinch. The media part is far better in widescreen.

    - $20 price difference is insignificant when buying a tablet.
    -Flash is nice, but what about purpose made apps? How many honeycomb apps are there in the android market? A tablet is pointless if you don't have good software.
    - widescreen only makes a difference when watching a movie or widescreen TV show that actually take advantage of the widescreen format, and I can assure you that you don't want to do that on a 10" display, no matter what the aspect ratio.
    For most things you'll do on your tablet (surfing the web, reading documents, email, games) 4:3 is better.
    Who cares if there are black bars on a widescreen youtube video or a 20minute sitcom?
    Reply
  • j3ff86 05 June 2011 05:55
    WhySoBluePandaBearsnipYou are an idiot. "LED" is not its own display type, it is the backlight. The iPad 2 has an LED backlit IPS LCD.
    Reply
  • 05 June 2011 09:45
    lol at the apple idiots saying 4:3 is the best ratio and you can just watch YouTube and videos with black bars. Just watch the videos full screen and zoom to width on web browser but maybe apple "geniuses" cant think of such complex things. They obviously cant figure out many other things which is why IOS or should that be POS, has to be so locked down that it will only work the way apple sent it off. As one of the idiots may otherwise come across a problem and without a "genius" around to tell them what to do their heads will overheat and suffer a nuclear meltdown.

    Wouldn't you be better off with full screen video making a larger image on a 16:9 screen when your talking a 10 inch screen rather then letter boxing the video on a 4:3 screen and making the overall image even smaller on a 10 inch display this way having to shrink the image to fit in your 4:3 screen perfection.

    Web browsing is fine on 16:9 displays all you have to do is zoom the screen to match the width and web browsing is great then. With all displays being predominantly 16:9 and therefore most software is written for the screen real estate it provides why would you want a 4:3 screen these days anyway.
    Reply
  • valpanig 05 June 2011 10:02
    WhySoBluePandaBearYou realize I copied and pasted that right? http://osxdaily.com/2011/03/02/ipad-2-specs/I never said anything about the panel specs, you just assumed I did. Even funnier is how you think I didn't know that LED is just a form of back lighting. I was going more towards the bigger screen and higher resolution part....but okay. Anything else you'd like to assume while we're here?lol PandaBear, you like post so many comments
    Reply