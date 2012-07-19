Trending

Taiwanese Man Dies After 40-hour Diablo III Marathon

By

A man was found dead after playing Diablo III for too long without food or sleep.

The 18-year-old Taiwanese man named Chuang was found dead at an internet cafe. He had apparently been playing Diablo III for 40 hours without any food or sleep and had collapsed after the ordeal.

Chuang had checked himself into a private room in the café on the 13. An employee of the café found the man resting. When found him, Chuang managed to take a few steps before collapsing. He was pronounced dead soon after.

Blizzard released the following statement in regards to the man's death:

"We're saddened to hear this news, and our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time. We don't feel it would be appropriate for us to comment further without knowing all of the circumstances involved.

"While we recognise that it's ultimately up to each individual or their parent or guardian to determine playing habits, we feel that moderation is clearly important, and that a person's day-to-day life should take precedence over any form of entertainment."

The police believe that "that long hours in a sedentary position created cardiovascular problems for Chuang", although an autopsy is being performed to determine the actual cause of death.

70 Comments
  • kimyeang88 19 July 2012 10:44
    wow.......... play game without food? don't feel hungry at all?......... He is not human lol
    Reply
  • xerroz 19 July 2012 10:46
    Diablo 3 is so bad it kills people
    Reply
  • boyabunda 19 July 2012 10:49
    How can he play that boring game that long? lol
    Reply
  • s3anister 19 July 2012 11:06
    I wasn't at all surprised by this news, just saddened.

    Diablo 3 is not fun enough to play for 40 hours straight; this man died a meaningless death.
    Reply
  • tomfreak 19 July 2012 11:29
    so this is the real hardcore mode? :o
    Reply
  • kinggraves 19 July 2012 11:30
    Only 40 hours?

    Noob.
    Reply
  • freggo 19 July 2012 11:32
    I don't think there is ANYTHING on earth I want to do for 40h straight.

    Yeah, I know what you are thinking... and that is included :-)
    Reply
  • 19 July 2012 11:39
    Why is always some Asian guy that dies from playing a computer game?
    Reply
  • sp0nger 19 July 2012 11:51
    maybe he was trying to make money off that blizzard trading system
    Reply
  • Pailin 19 July 2012 11:53
    pussy, CS:S players go 3-5 days straight without a break before dieing xD

    Seriously though, is a really sad situation

    My condolences go out to the guy's family


    And guys that want to play HardCore - your body is Your fined tuned weapon in the Battles ahead

    Look at Pro Gamers like Fatal1ty - they does lots physical training and eat healthy diets to make sure they get Every advantage possible in their game!

    Play Right to Win ;)
    Reply