Red Faction TV Show in The Works?

THQ and the SyFi Channel are working on a Red Faction movie that may lead into a TV series.

Fans of THQ's Red Faction series may need to cover their eyes and ears, as apparently the SyFy Channel is working on a movie based on the famous sci-fi FPS franchise. According to Broadcasting & Cable, this two-hour movie is also serving as a "back door" pilot for a possible TV series.

That's right, the same channel that brought us the Battlestar Galactica reboot and memorable movies like Mega Shark and Giant Octopus is producing a Red Faction movie. With that said, quality assurance is up in the air at this point.

"It is the kind of content that fits our genre," Alan Seiffert, senior VP of Syfy Ventures, told B&C. "It is a great fit for a big Syfy Saturday movie, and if it really works, it is a great back-door pilot."

There's also talk of bringing Ghost Hunters Academy to the PC, consoles, handhelds, and Apple devices. On the iPhone front, the game will utilize the built-in camera "for an augmented reality feature."

To read more blasphemy, head here.

16 Comments Comment from the forums
  • noodlegts 28 April 2010 04:03
    Let me just say... it wouldn't be the worst thing that's ever been made into a movie... I for one am not opposed. I remember playing the original Red Faction all the way back in high school, and it was sick.
  • dman3k 28 April 2010 04:15
    I dunno what people got to complain about. As long as they put a shower scene in the movie like in Starship Troopers, I'm not going to have a problem with it!
  • bloody llama 28 April 2010 04:53
    While Battlestar Galactica may be my favorite show ever, the SyFy channel also brought us things like Fringe, among other monstrosities. I just don't trust them not to butcher this.
  • bloody llama 28 April 2010 04:54
    Scratch that, Firefly was my favorite, with BSG coming in a close second.
  • Gin Fushicho 28 April 2010 05:27
    Personally I think it should have been a series in the first place, it's got a good story, but not so much for a game. The game its self was awesome to play though.
  • Dirtman73 28 April 2010 05:36
    Make it like Lex, and I'll watch it.
  • Kelavarus 28 April 2010 06:13
    I'm not sure why you put the BSG reboot with those two movies, makes it sound like you think they're all horrible. While the movies may be meh, the BSG reboot was good.
    Reply
  • blazeorangeman 28 April 2010 09:19
    you should get Uwe Boll to direct this to make it that much more epic...epically bad
    Reply
  • kingnoobe 28 April 2010 09:22
    Bloody syfy didn't bring fringe or firefly for that matter. Fox did. And both were/are great shows imo. Shame firefly got canceled at the first season, but that's just fox for you. They always throw away the great shows for some stupid reality tv crap.

    Syfy though seems to become crap lately, and their new name only promotes that. Go back to sci fi.
  • velocityg4 28 April 2010 20:41
    Given that the SyFy channel is the worst thing that has ever happened to science fiction. I already know this will be garbage. They butchered MST3K and Sliders. Any other series I've seen that they produced has been unwatchable.

    The only time I ever turn on SyFy is for Star Trek TNG reruns.
