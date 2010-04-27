Red Faction TV Show in The Works?

Fans of THQ's Red Faction series may need to cover their eyes and ears, as apparently the SyFy Channel is working on a movie based on the famous sci-fi FPS franchise. According to Broadcasting & Cable, this two-hour movie is also serving as a "back door" pilot for a possible TV series.

That's right, the same channel that brought us the Battlestar Galactica reboot and memorable movies like Mega Shark and Giant Octopus is producing a Red Faction movie. With that said, quality assurance is up in the air at this point.

"It is the kind of content that fits our genre," Alan Seiffert, senior VP of Syfy Ventures, told B&C. "It is a great fit for a big Syfy Saturday movie, and if it really works, it is a great back-door pilot."

There's also talk of bringing Ghost Hunters Academy to the PC, consoles, handhelds, and Apple devices. On the iPhone front, the game will utilize the built-in camera "for an augmented reality feature."

