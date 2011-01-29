Stephen King's Dark Tower Game in the Works?

There's no question that Stephen King's 7-volume Dark Tower series is one of the biggest epics of our time, possibly ranked up there with J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings and Robert Jordan's Wheel of Time. Naturally it stands to reason that Hollywood sees this as an opportunity to generate mountains of revenue, creating an entire multimedia enterprise spanning film, TV and video game adaptions.
According to Ain't It Cool News, an unnamed studio is planning to produce three Dark Tower movies for theaters, the first one hitting the big screen on May 13, 2013. The TV series will reportedly link together the stories between each of the films. "There is no green light in place yet, as the scripts are not done, which means the budgets are not done, but Universal is giving very strong support," said the Hollywood informant.
Unfortunately, the report doesn't spill the beans on the planned Dark Tower "game component," only indicating that said component will "further utilize elements from the books." At this point, the gaming aspect will likely span various genres to meet the needs of the gaming audience. Preferably the Dark Tower series should incorporate a MMORPG that allows fans of Roland Deschain, the last Gunslinger to live Steven King's unique universe day in and day out. Just look at the success of Turbine's Lord of the Rings Online (LOTRO) MMORPG.
Eurogamer adds to the initial news from Ain't It Cool News, reporting that Ron Howard has signed on to direct the three movies. He's also reportedly looking to Christian Bale to take the lead (Roland?). Until more is revealed in regards to the entire franchise, fans can currently play a Flash-based game called Discordia over on Stephen King's Dark Tower website, originally launched in 2009. The second chapter is slated to go live in Q2 2011.
What do you think? Would Stephen King's Mid-World make a great MMORPG?
Just my .2
If they make this into a game I hope they dont destroy it like they did Dantes Inferno. Take good literature and turn it into something very much unlike the original.
preferable my ---, it would be preferable that people stop flooding the PC market with crappy MMORPG's that no one really ever role plays while playing. what ween need are more games like the neverwinter Nights games freel onlien easy to use editors for makign your own servers , and preferably way less bugs that NWn 2 had.
I didn't read the last chapter...
Really?!? Oh man...
SPOILER BELOW
Well, at least you know the game will never end.
You are aware that Clint Eastwood is in fact 207 years old, right? And that Roland was probably in his 30's during the books...
I can't wait to see the movies, but I'm wondering how well they're going to be able to pull it off.
Also, they better skip Wizard and Glass, cause that thing sucked.
I do really like the idea of intermixing Movies and mini-series though. The reality is that the books are too long to be movies.
Blaine, Blaine...
Didn't know Toms was in the RL troll business recently. I wasn't aware Dark Tower was as good as the book series that started the High Fantasy genre.
There's certainly a lot that could be done creatively, and game-wise with the setting. I'd be interested to see more of in-world/mid-world/end-world before the world moved on. Something like when Roland was younger.
I think you should read The Dark Tower series before making this statement.
Just to give you an idea of how great these books are, it is pretty obvious that the creators of the Final Fantasy games have "borrowed" a lot of ideas from The Dark Tower.
Or dead. The series is likely to take 5-10 years to get all the way through. Though I wouldn't mind giving him a crack at directing all or some of it, given his success doing that.
Read both twice at least and don't think that The Dark Tower holds a candle to LOTR in either writing or creativity. It is entertaining though. Damn all those years inbetween "The Wastelands" and "Wizard and Glass"
Thank God the article didn't say the Dark Tower ranks up with Dune, otherwise there would have been hell to pay!