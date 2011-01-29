Trending

Stephen King's Dark Tower Game in the Works?

Hollywood is gearing up to bring Stephen King's epic Dark Tower series to the masses, including gamers.

There's no question that Stephen King's 7-volume Dark Tower series is one of the biggest epics of our time, possibly ranked up there with J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings and Robert Jordan's Wheel of Time. Naturally it stands to reason that Hollywood sees this as an opportunity to generate mountains of revenue, creating an entire multimedia enterprise spanning film, TV and video game adaptions.

According to Ain't It Cool News, an unnamed studio is planning to produce three Dark Tower movies for theaters, the first one hitting the big screen on May 13, 2013. The TV series will reportedly link together the stories between each of the films. "There is no green light in place yet, as the scripts are not done, which means the budgets are not done, but Universal is giving very strong support," said the Hollywood informant.

Unfortunately, the report doesn't spill the beans on the planned Dark Tower "game component," only indicating that said component will "further utilize elements from the books." At this point, the gaming aspect will likely span various genres to meet the needs of the gaming audience. Preferably the Dark Tower series should incorporate a MMORPG that allows fans of Roland Deschain, the last Gunslinger to live Steven King's unique universe day in and day out. Just look at the success of Turbine's Lord of the Rings Online (LOTRO) MMORPG.

Eurogamer adds to the initial news from Ain't It Cool News, reporting that Ron Howard has signed on to direct the three movies. He's also reportedly looking to Christian Bale to take the lead (Roland?). Until more is revealed in regards to the entire franchise, fans can currently play a Flash-based game called Discordia over on Stephen King's Dark Tower website, originally launched in 2009. The second chapter is slated to go live in Q2 2011.

What do you think? Would Stephen King's Mid-World make a great MMORPG?

  • Albyint 29 January 2011 07:38
    I never thought that Wheel of Time was very good. I prefer A Song of Ice and Fire by George R R Martin myself.

    Just my .2

    If they make this into a game I hope they dont destroy it like they did Dantes Inferno. Take good literature and turn it into something very much unlike the original.
  • Guy-onthe-Couch 29 January 2011 07:44
    Movies sound interesting, but christian bale as roland? I don't see that working, Clint Eastwood is the only man who could fit the role imho.
  • demonhorde665 29 January 2011 07:49
    "Preferably the Dark Tower series should incorporate a MMORPG that allows fans of Roland Deschain,"

    preferable my ---, it would be preferable that people stop flooding the PC market with crappy MMORPG's that no one really ever role plays while playing. what ween need are more games like the neverwinter Nights games freel onlien easy to use editors for makign your own servers , and preferably way less bugs that NWn 2 had.
  • stingstang 29 January 2011 09:19
    Stephen King only gave us a tiny little bit of Mid/End World. There are ruins of Gilead, and 5000 miles from that there's another ruined town next to a 200 mile dessert with a waystation in the middle. After that, there's a cave, a 200 mile long beach, reaching a forest with a giant dead bear in it...Anyway, it would be a lot of interpretation, but still... Maybe it will be too much like Fallout. Futuristic post-Apocalypse.
    I didn't read the last chapter...
  • henryvalz 29 January 2011 09:50
    I didn't read the last chapter...

    Really?!? Oh man...

    SPOILER BELOW








    Well, at least you know the game will never end.
  • henryvalz 29 January 2011 09:55
    Movies sound interesting, but christian bale as roland? I don't see that working, Clint Eastwood is the only man who could fit the role imho.

    You are aware that Clint Eastwood is in fact 207 years old, right? And that Roland was probably in his 30's during the books...

    I can't wait to see the movies, but I'm wondering how well they're going to be able to pull it off.

    Also, they better skip Wizard and Glass, cause that thing sucked.

    I do really like the idea of intermixing Movies and mini-series though. The reality is that the books are too long to be movies.

    Blaine, Blaine...
  • Von Death 29 January 2011 16:06
    "...possibly ranked up there with J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings"
    Didn't know Toms was in the RL troll business recently. I wasn't aware Dark Tower was as good as the book series that started the High Fantasy genre.
  • Rusty_M 29 January 2011 17:07
    I'm not sure if Bale is right to play Roland. Eastwood would be perfect, but by the time the series was finished, he was too old for the role. I think Roland would appear maybe 40's 50's in the books. But of course time was odd in that universe.

    There's certainly a lot that could be done creatively, and game-wise with the setting. I'd be interested to see more of in-world/mid-world/end-world before the world moved on. Something like when Roland was younger.
  • henryvalz 29 January 2011 22:29
    Didn't know Toms was in the RL troll business recently. I wasn't aware Dark Tower was as good as the book series that started the High Fantasy genre.

    I think you should read The Dark Tower series before making this statement.

    Just to give you an idea of how great these books are, it is pretty obvious that the creators of the Final Fantasy games have "borrowed" a lot of ideas from The Dark Tower.

    Eastwood would be perfect, but by the time the series was finished, he was too old for the role.

    Or dead. The series is likely to take 5-10 years to get all the way through. Though I wouldn't mind giving him a crack at directing all or some of it, given his success doing that.
  • fishlikehell 29 January 2011 22:48
    Von Death"...possibly ranked up there with J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings"Didn't know Toms was in the RL troll business recently. I wasn't aware Dark Tower was as good as the book series that started the High Fantasy genre.

    Read both twice at least and don't think that The Dark Tower holds a candle to LOTR in either writing or creativity. It is entertaining though. Damn all those years inbetween "The Wastelands" and "Wizard and Glass"

    Thank God the article didn't say the Dark Tower ranks up with Dune, otherwise there would have been hell to pay!
