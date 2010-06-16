Trending

Starbucks: Free WiFi for Everyone!

Starbucks is giving everyone free WiFi starting July 1.

We've all been there in one way, shape or form. Whether it's frustration that the folks with a collection of five Starbucks cards and 10 free hours of WiFi are hogging all the outlets, or annoyance that there's laptops everywhere and no free seats to just sit and drink coffee, we've all cursed the laptop-toting crowd at Starbucks at some point. Well, it's about to get a whole lot worse.

In collaboration with its WiFi partner AT&T, Starbucks is doing away with requirements that mean a customer has to be with AT&T or have a Starbucks card to get online. Starting July 1, everyone can get online and it's going to be free.

However, the most interesting part of the announcement is that customers logging on at Starbucks will have access to sites that they'd have to pay for otherwise. According to CNN, sites like WSJ.com, which asks that readers buy a subscription before allowing them access, will be available inside Starbucks.

From the sounds of things, this 'Starbucks online experience' will include a homepage that pulls content from the Wall Street Journal and other sources (like Zagat and Foursquare) and pools them all in place, providing access that way. The attraction for content providers is that people reading at Starbucks might decide to subscribe so they can access the content outside of the coffee chain's stores.

More providers will be announced as July 1 approaches and Starbucks is looking to roll out a partnership with Yahoo! later in the year. So far, this free WiFi and content deal is only being rolled out in U.S. stores.

36 Comments Comment from the forums
  • polly the parrot 16 June 2010 01:38
    Hmmm. So if for some reason I wanted to download The Hurt Locker, I just gotta go to Starbucks.
    Reply
  • ecnovaec 16 June 2010 01:40
    good way to push out the paying customers
    Reply
  • evnthehead 16 June 2010 01:42
    Free WiFi would make my venti iced skinny 2 pump white mocha triple double half caff low fat no foam caramel macchiato with nutmeg, chocolate shavings and sweet n low that much better...
    Reply
  • Snipergod87 16 June 2010 01:43
    never been to starbucks..
    Reply
  • evolve60 16 June 2010 01:44
    thats cool and all, but what happens when people start downloading and suddenly hundreds of gigs have been and their AT&T bill is over hundreds of dollers?

    If it were me, I'd use this hot-spot to start downloading as much as I can before I'm done my venti sized coffee, cause I know I'll get my $8.64 worth of money back.
    Reply
  • jose3189 16 June 2010 01:49
    interesting...
    Reply
  • tokenz 16 June 2010 01:52
    evntheheadFree WiFi would make my venti iced skinny 2 pump white mocha triple double half caff low fat no foam caramel macchiato with nutmeg, chocolate shavings and sweet n low that much better...
    Wow I would hyperventilate just saying that. Im simple though I take mine black.
    Reply
  • razercultmember1 16 June 2010 02:01
    evntheheadFree WiFi would make my venti iced skinny 2 pump white mocha triple double half caff low fat no foam caramel macchiato with nutmeg, chocolate shavings and sweet n low that much better...
    I take mine Dark Cherry Mocha Iced.nomnomnom
    Reply
  • rbarone69 16 June 2010 02:10
    Starbuck's core competency is selling coffee, not selling internet access. The idea that they can keep people there drinking more (high profit margin) coffee by giving them free internet is good business on their part!

    If it gets too crowded and people hate the people with laptops they will start going to Tim Horton’s or Dunkin Donuts causing Starbucks to rethink matters.

    Until then, we'll just have to deal with the others that like to be seen writing in public.
    Reply
  • JMcEntegart 16 June 2010 02:13
    evntheheadFree WiFi would make my venti iced skinny 2 pump white mocha triple double half caff low fat no foam caramel macchiato with nutmeg, chocolate shavings and sweet n low that much better...
    Everytime they make a balls of your order, add an extra word.
    Reply