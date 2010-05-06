Trending

Oprah Has a 'Fancy' 4G Phone That You Can't Have

They say if you want something to sell well, you need to get it on Oprah. The queen of daytime television played a ginormous role in the original Kindle's success and now she's got a new gadget – Sprint's HTC EVO 4G.

Yesterday, Oprah was talking about collecting pledges for her NoPhoneZone initiative. The idea is that you promise to make your car a 'no phone zone' by signing a petition that says you won't text in the car and if you need to make a call, you'll either pull over or use a hands-free kit.

It's a great cause but it's not as interesting as say, an HTC EVO 4G -- you know, Sprint's 4G smartphone that isn't due out until the summer time. Oprah whipped the highly anticipated phone out while demonstrating how easy it is to pledge to the NoPhoneZone initiative via text. How did Oprah get her hands on one of these? And how come she's not giving them away to everyone in the audience (especially the ones with eBay accounts)?

Take a brief peek at the device below.

  • buckinbottoms 06 May 2010 07:15
    did someone actually cam an oprah episode?
  • mlopinto2k1 06 May 2010 07:30
    I think it would be pretty sweet if when you got in your car, it deactivated your phone unless you had a hands-free device installed... and sent anyone calling to a voice mail stating that your driving and you cannot take their call. Obviously unless you had the hands-free device installed.

    I'm not trying to be a goody two shoes, I seriously see at least 100 people a day driving with their knees and their heads DOWN texting. That is a seriously friggin problem. From 16 year olds to 50+... I see it all. Everyday.
  • Marco925 06 May 2010 07:32
    She looks Stoned out of her mind.
  • Rhynn 06 May 2010 07:36
    she's a billionaire...she can afford to have items built one-run, straight-from-patent if she wants. I'm surprised she's not flying around in her starship plinking cities off the map at any given second to be honest.
  • babybeluga 06 May 2010 07:43
    No such thing as 4g...........
  • 06 May 2010 08:10
    i want that phone so bad it kicks so much ass
  • nukemaster 06 May 2010 08:41
    buckinbottomsdid someone actually cam an oprah episode?There is allot of youtube vids that way. I even saw one that was downloaded burned to a DVD then recording with a camera.
  • 06 May 2010 08:54
    you know shes only holding on to that phone cause steve jobs won't give her a iphone 4g. trufax.
  • Camikazi 06 May 2010 08:55
    nukemasterThere is allot of youtube vids that way. I even saw one that was downloaded burned to a DVD then recording with a camera.That makes no sense :/
  • 06 May 2010 09:04
    babybeluga

    Funny. I'm installing 4G towers for Sprint and T-Mobile in LA County, Orange County and San Diego County. We are getting ready.

    Going to be fast. Finally. They better bump up that 5GB data cap that will go quick!
