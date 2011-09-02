"New Sound Blaster Recon3D Fits Mac, PC, Consoles"

Thursday Creative announced its new Sound Blaster Recon3D line of audio cards that's powered by the "world's first" quad-core sound and voice processor, the Creative Sound Core3D. This new line consists of three different sounds cards – the Sound Blaster Recon3D, the Sound Blaster Recon3D Fatal1ty Professional and the Sound Blaster Recon3D Fatal1ty Champion – and a headset bundle called the Sound Blaster Recon Omega.

"Designed by Creative's in-house team of audio scientists and engineers, Sound Core3D is engineered for low power consumption and high performance," the company said. "It incorporates Creative's innovative patented Quartet digital signal processor (DSP) with four independent processor cores, and is the first processor to integrate an array of DSP cores with high-quality HD audio codecs of over 100dB on a single chip, giving it tremendous versatility for PC and embedded configurations."

All three Sound Blaster Recon3D PCI Express sound cards will feature 6-channel 24-bit 102dB DACs, 4-channel 24-bit 101dB analog-to-digital (ADC) converters, integrated headphone amplifier-out, a digital microphone interface, S/PDIF inputs and outputs and general purpose inputs and outputs (GPIO). And thanks to the quad-core processor, all three cards will provide hardware-accelerated THX TruStudio Pro and select CrystalVoice audio technologies including Acoustic Noise Cancellation, Smart Volume and more.

According to Creative, the base Sound Blaster Recon3D card is slated for availability in October for $129.99 USD, and will be available in both PCI Express and USB versions, the latter of which will work with an Xbox 360, PS3, PC or Mac without requiring the user to install drivers.

The Sound Blaster Recon3D Fatal1ty Champion edition, slated to arrive in Q1 2012, will also include a separate I/O drive packed with headset mini-jacks, volume control and audio input connectivity options. The card itself will also include a high-quality beam-forming microphone and software that enables quick and easy switching between multi-channel speaker settings and headsets or headphones.

As for the Sound Blaster Recon3D Fatal1ty Professional, it will be similar to the Champion Edition but won't feature a separate I/O drive. Instead, I/O connectivity will be on the sound card itself for those who don't want a load of audio jacks appearing on the front of the PC. The Professional card will also include the high-quality beam-forming microphone, allowing advanced voice communication without the need for the headset by leveraging CrystalVoice Echo Cancellation, CrystalVoice Focus and CrystalVoice Active Noise Reduction.

In addition to the three cards, the company also said it plans to release a bundle called Sound Blaster Recon Omega which will include a USB version of the base Recon3D card, a TacticLink wireless card and the Tactic3D Omega Headset for wireless audio and communications on all platforms.