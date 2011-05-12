Trending

Meet Sony's Colorful New MP3 Player

By

One month after a successful release in Asia, Sony has just announced its brand new Walkman B series with two new USB-stick styled MP3 player models. This colorful new mp3 player is ultra portable with its four inch (10 centimeter) length and 28g weight.

One month after a successful release in Asia, Sony has just announced its brand new Walkman B series with two new USB-stick styled MP3 player models. This colorful new mp3 player is ultra portable with its four inch (10 centimeter) length and 28g weight. One of the new features being marketed is its quick charging capabilities that support 90 minutes of continuous play from a mere three-minute charge.

With a battery life of up to 18-hours and its quick charging capabilities, Walkman B owners will never have to worry about battery problems. Supporting MP3 and WMA files, the Walkman B comes in a 4GB and 2GB model supporting approximately 980 or 470 songs respectively. One of the great features of the device is that you don't need to carry around a charger or USB cable. The user simply has to remove the cap and plug the device itself into a computer to be charged and synced.

Another new feature that was added to the Walkman B series is a bass boost option that provides amplified low-range power along with sound activated illumination of the colorful LED ring circling the controls. Available in red, black, green, blue and pink, the brand new Walkman B series is a perfect stylish and colorful alternative to pricey large mp3 players with its $47 and $57 price tag.

Topics

Gadgets
Video
36 Comments Comment from the forums
  • nebun 12 May 2011 06:20
    wait, i can't upload any files because i can't connect to Sony's Network, lol
    Reply
  • cybr 12 May 2011 06:42
    Does it require proprietary software to download/upload music?
    Reply
  • freggo 12 May 2011 06:45
    $50... bit pricey. Oh well, it is Sony.
    Reply
  • johnners2981 12 May 2011 06:48
    @freggo your a cheap fella aren't ya
    Reply
  • doomtomb 12 May 2011 06:50
    Nice but I need higher capacity and a bigger screen.
    Reply
  • cybr 12 May 2011 06:52
    @doomtomb do you want it to play Crysis too?
    Reply
  • Assmar 12 May 2011 06:59
    No FLAC?
    Reply
  • _Cubase_ 12 May 2011 07:14
    It's nice, but I must admit: a bit higher capacity would be good too. With 8gb now becoming the standard for USB thumb-drives, that would be a good start.
    Reply
  • fuzzyplankton 12 May 2011 07:17
    Will Sony break down my front door with the FBI if i mod the firmware?
    Reply
  • Sphex 12 May 2011 07:30
    @cybr hell yeah, but maybe in 5 years :] oh, and freggos a cheapo, 4gb for an MP3 player is better than getting an ipod shuffle 1gb for like 80 bucks. Plus this one has a screen. +1 to cybr and Sony.
    Reply