Sony Announces Price Drop for the PlayStation 3

Sony yesterday announced that, effective immediately, it is cutting the price of the PS3 by $50. The price cut, unveiled at Sony's Gamescom 2011 keynote, means the 160GB PS3 will now retail for $249.99 in the U.S., €249.99 in Europe and ¥24,980 in Japan. The 320GB model is now going for $299. Sony's Jack Tretton commented on the price cut on the official PlayStation blog and attributed it to the console's ability to maintain momentum:
"While others in the space are losing steam, PlayStation 3 is gaining momentum and giving gamers everywhere more of what they want: an unparalleled line-up of exclusive games and access to the best in sports, movies and TV, all at a great value," he wrote. "The new price will make the PS3 more accessible than ever before, so there’s never been a better time to join PlayStation Nation. We know that while future-proof technology is important to you, content is still king — that’s why we continue to focus on bringing you exclusive “must have” titles that are unmatched by anything else on the market."
Tretton also announced a new bundle for fans hoping to take advantage of the new pricing. For a limited time only, you can grab an inFAMOUS 2 bundle that retails for $299 and includes a 320 GB PlayStation 3, a copy of inFAMOUS 2 and a 30-day membership to PlayStation Plus.
Sony's PlayStation 3 console was launched five years ago, in November of 2006. The 60GB model debuted at $599.
Even if you have an Xbox and you are very happy, surely now is a great time to take a look at a PS3.
This plus the newly announced MGS HD Collection is going to make me one happy guy.
You forgot Sly Cooper.
Bless that "loss", it enabled one of the greatest game of all times to be played on a proper platform.
And the quote from Jack Trenton above should read:
"While others in the space are losing steam, PlayStation 3 is gaining momentum and giving hackers everywhere more of what they want: Your personal information, on a silver platter"
f-gomesI'm a bit tired of this 249$ = 249€ bull. In my book, 249€ is 350$. 249$ in the US should mean we could buy it in Europe for less than 180€.
To few who votes with the money and ignore overpriced items signaling the companies its ok. Sad but true!
They can lower prices to 0(ZERO) if they like, I absolutely have no reason to consider PS3 as game console or as anything else with this kind of SONY destroying faith in company.
Consoles are non standard, proprietary, remotely controlled and unusable for most of the things.
They should just DIE.
Also that Euro to USD thing.. I think I will pass on that US produced overpriced Shit.