Solar Gadgets for Summer

Setting up the Honeywell speakers is about as easy as it gets. After putting my iPod into the dock and turning it on, the system automatically connects and starts working. It has a range of 80-feet and the wireless data stream can easily go through windows and walls. I found, though, that at close range, the unit suffers from occasional clicks and pops.

The Honeywell isn't quite one of the best outdoor speakers, but the sound is surprisingly clear and rich. On the downside, it lacks stereo playback. Because the high-frequency audio is aimed upwards while the lower frequencies go down, the sound is well mixed and lively.

It took a whole summer day to give the speaker’s 2,000 milli-amp hour nickel metal hydride battery a full charge. There’s a cryptic battery gauge that shows the charge level that uses the system’s single LED light. My advice is to but be sure to have the manual handy because it’s hard to remember.

Using an iPod in the dock, it played music at a moderate volume for 6 hours and 40 minutes in direct sunshine. On the other hand, while you can easily turn the dock off, the speaker has no on-off switch.

Still, the Honeywell solar speaker is a great way to mix two of my favorite things: music and fun in the sun.

Pros

Cons

Weather Proof Problems at Close Range Backup AC Power Mono Only Connects with iPod or Other Source

Remote Control



Final Score: 4/5

http://www.honeywellstore.com/store/products/honeywell-881011-06-wireless-outdoor-solar-speaker-white.htm

$300