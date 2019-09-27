Solar Gadgets for Summer

Sonelis Lumileaf Solar LED Lamp

While it’s still a prototype and won’t be available until later this year, Sonelis’s Lumileaf Solar LED Lamp is a winner. It’s that rare combination of attractiveness and usefulness that makes solar gadgets a hit.

The metallic silver base is shaped like half a globe with the countries embossed into its surface. Inside is a 1,800 milli-amp hour nickel-metal hydride battery pack that’s on a par with one in a netbook.

In addition to the Lumileaf’s flexible gooseneck arm, there’s a large leaf-shaped combination solar cell and light array. One side of the 6.5 by 3.25 oval is covered with solar cells, creating roughly 1.25 watts of power in direct sunlight. On the other is a line of six 1.2 watt high-output LED elements.

A switch built into the base tops it off. On the downside, the light will not start up on its own when the sun goes down, as is the case with the Allsop Soji Kenzo Lantern.