Solar Gadgets for Summer

Logitech Wireless Solar Keyboard K750

Tired of charging or changing batteries in your wireless keyboard? Logitech’s Solar Wireless Keyboard can put an end to this expensive and annoying monthly ritual by employing the power of the sun, or at least some room lighting.

The keyboard looks like any other, except that it’s just one-third of an inch thick. I really like its white and black design, which will fit into any home or office color scheme.

It comes with a tiny USB transmitter that gets plugged into the computer, but the keyboard only works with PCs. It only sticks out by about a quarter of an inch and Logitech includes a handy USB extension that works perfectly for connecting it on the back of a large tower PC. The system uses a 2.4GHz wireless link that is encrypted with AES scrambling.

The keyboard itself has 19.1 millimeter keys with a generous 2.2mm of depth, making typing smooth and comfortable. There are 102 keys, including ones for controlling common apps, like email and multimedia, as well as ones for increasing, decreasing and muting the volume.

On top of its fold out legs, there’s an on/off switch as well as a two-level light meter, indicated by a happy or a sad face. It’s a little crude, but Logitech also includes a more precise app that shows the keyboard’s charge level on the computer’s screen. It also tells you if there’s enough light to power the keyboard.