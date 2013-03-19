Skyrim Beta 1.9 Offers Legendary Difficulty Setting

Skyrim addiction, shmyrim addiction. Bethesda's looking for new ways to keep players to stay hooked to the game, which doesn't bode well for students heading into their spring break.

Version 1.9 (beta) brings the Legendary difficulty setting. Thought you were done with Skyrim because you've maxed out your character's skill levels? Guess again. The new Legendary setting is akin to Call of Duty's Prestige Mode, which means that players can set skills that are maxed to 100 back to 15. This allows players to continue gaining perks and affects the current level cap.

1.9 also comes with a whole host of bug fixes, listed below:

General memory and stability improvements

Fixed issue with quest scripts that were not shutting down properly

Companions will equip better weapons and armor if given to them

Fixed rare issue where player is unable to learn the Clear Skies shout during “The Throat of the World”

Fixed rare instance where Alduin would become invincible during “Alduin’s Bane”

Fixed a rare issue where player could become stuck in Night Mother’s coffin during “Death Incarnate”

Fixed rare issue where protected companions could be killed from poison damage

Fixed rare issue with certain ash piles left from resurrected NPCs not clearing properly

Fixed rare issue with NPCs and creatures respawning improperly after player fast travels

Fixed rare crash when entering Dark Brotherhood Sanctuary

Fixed rare crash when entering a player owned home

Random dragon attacks will no longer occur during “Battle for Whiterun”

Fixed a rare crash when attempting to save your game during “Waking Nightmare”

Fixed issue where “Glory of the Undead” would not start properly if player is in combat with Eorlund Gray-Mane

The white phial is no longer consumed if given to a follower

If player marries Aela, the “Totem of Hircine” quest will be available

Unused briar hearts can be dropped after finishing “The White Phial”

Fixed issue with paying off a crime against the Companions that prevented player from getting Companions quests properly

Thieves Guild caches are now properly enabled in the appropriate cities

The Dragon Infusion perk now works properly when taking Esbern’s Potion

Cragslane Cave properly resets if player receives a radiant quest to clear it out

Fixed rare issue with bounty quest objectives not properly clearing after completion

Gallus’ Encoded Journal is no longer a quest item after completing the Thieves Guild

In “No Stone Unturned” Vex will now accept Unusual Gems if you’ve collected them all before starting the quest

Vekel the Man now gives rewards for completing “Toying with The Dead”

Fixed rare issue with being unable to turn in stolen items in “The Litany of Larceny”

Fixed issue with followers becoming over-encumbered after being repeatedly rehired

Fixed rare issue with visiting Kynesgrove on horseback not progressing “A Blade in the Dark” properly

Fixed issue with receiving a duplicate radiant quest from a Jarl

Fixed conflict with clearing Driftshade Sanctuary before starting “Trouble in Skyrim”

Fixed issue with using shouts while in jail and having guards unlock the jail cell

Fixed rare issue with quest NPCs not properly moving to quest locations

Fixed issue with NPCs not selling master level spells

Fixed rare issue where player gets control locked outside the Thalmor Embassy at the start of “Diplomatic Immunity”

Fixed rare issue with disappearing containers after upgrades in player owned house

Fixed issue with being erroneously attacked while as a werewolf during “Ill Met By Moonlight”

The Ebony Blade is now only improved by two handed perks

Locked door to Proudspire Manor can now be unlocked by proper key

Fixed issue with merchants not receiving the proper additional gold with the Investor perk

Fixed a rare issue where the player would be unable to learn a word after leaving for several days during “The Way of The Voice”

The Nord Hero Bow can now be improved

The Purity perk no longer requires the Experimenter perk

Fixed rare instance where Lovers Comfort would not be applied properly

If you approach Frostmere Crypt from the north, “The Pale Lady” will start properly

Fixed rare issue where player could be prevented from speaking with Atub to start “The Cursed Tribe”

Fixed rare issue where a dragon could appear in the Mind of a Madman realm and kill the player

Fixed instance where player could get stuck in Japhet’s Folly

Fixed rare instances where Arngeir would not teach Whirlwind Sprint

Fixed issue with “Ill Met By Moonlight” if Sinding dies before the quest starts

Gharol can now properly train up to level 75

Fixed conflict with visiting The Karthspire before starting “Alduin’s Wall”

Reduced the instance of random dragon attacks after fast traveling post main quest

Recruited Blades now have appropriate dialogue while at Sky Haven Temple

Fixed rare issue where an incorrect dungeon could appear as a location during “Totems of Hircine”

Fixed rare instance in “Fetch me that Book” where books found before getting the quest would not be properly recognized

Fixed rare issue with traveling to Thalmor Embassy with companions during “Diplomatic Immunity”

Fixed issues with Matching Set perk not working properly with certain pieces of armor

Fixed issues with Custom Fit perk not working properly with certain pieces of armor

Fixed issue with NPC dying in a bear trap blocking progress in “Time of My Need”

Fixed rare issue with swinging door becoming stuck and blocking an entrance in Volunruud

Imperial Light Armor can now be crafted

Fixed issue with “Vald’s Debt” where Vald was not leveled properly

Fixed issue with Vilkas not giving proper greeting after completing “Battle for Whiterun”

Fixed issue with respawning actors that were raised by using the Ritual Stone power

Fixed issue with the Ancient Knowledge perk not calculating properly

The Palace of Kings now has patrolling guards on upper floors

Reduce percentage chance of getting a werewolf loading screen while player is a werewolf

Pantea’s flute is no longer a quest item after completing “Pantea’s Flute”

Placing an unread Oghma Infinium on a bookshelf in the player’s house no longer allows the book to be reused again

Adjusted dialogue priority to improve chances of hearing more combat dialogue from certain NPC enemies

Fixed issue with falling damage on high difficulty levels

Fixed bad collision on certain clutter objects

Fixed rare instance of couriers who would appear only dressed in a hat

If you actually managed to read through that litany of fix, pat yourself on the back and rest easy in the knowledge that 1.9 will be deploying to the public in a few weeks.