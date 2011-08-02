Trending

Skype for iPad Goes Live, Gets Pulled and Goes Live Again

By

After some yo-yoing availability, Skype for iPad has finally been officially released.

Oh, what a night. Yesterday evening, Skype for iPad cropped up in the App Store and was available for download. However, not too long after, it was pulled. The official Skype Twitter account acknowledged that the app had been pushed live but said it was an accidental launch.

"To ensure your best Skype experience, we've temporarily removed Skype for iPad which went live prematurely today," the company said at about midnight last night, adding, "We know you've been eagerly awaiting Skype for iPad and apologize for the inconvenience."

Fortunately, for those of you not quick enough to nab the app during the short time it was live, Skype seems to have decided that the iPad app is ready for public consumption after all.

"Finally, Skype for iPad is now available," the company tweeted this morning.

In a blog post published at the same time, Skype's Rick Osterloh, Head of Product Management, said that two-way video calling, instant messaging, contacts, navigation and SMS-messaging had all been optimized for iPad. Users will also be able to switch between the iPad's front-facing and rear-facing cameras depending on what they want the caller to see. The app is free and will work over both WiFi and 3G.

Check the video below for a demo:

16 Comments Comment from the forums
  • hoofhearted 03 August 2011 00:19
    iPad sounds like the name of a feminine product
    Reply
  • feeddagoat 03 August 2011 00:22
    There's something ironic about Skype on an ipad considering Microsoft owns it.
    Reply
  • sunflier 03 August 2011 00:42
    quote]Skype for iPad Goes Live, Gets Pulled, double checks and gets 'OK' from Microsoft and Goes Live Again/the REAL story
    Reply
  • sunflier 03 August 2011 00:43
    DANG IT. Can we get and edit option plz?!!
    Reply
  • sunflier 03 August 2011 00:43
    Skype for iPad Goes Live, Gets Pulled, double checks and gets 'OK' from Microsoft and Goes Live Again
    /the REAL story
    Reply
  • soccerdocks 03 August 2011 00:45
    hoofheartediPad sounds like the name of a feminine productHere you go. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lsjU0K8QPhs
    Reply
  • Khimera2000 03 August 2011 00:51
    I like that video! its the first time that I have seen a MS and a Mac product on the same stage that didn't involve some kind of bashing, plus it shows off some really neat potential of mobile video chat :)
    Reply
  • icepick314 03 August 2011 01:22
    okay....now update Skype for Android to allow video chatting as well....
    Reply
  • lamorpa 03 August 2011 01:31
    feeddagoatThere's something ironic about Skype on an ipad considering Microsoft owns it.It's not like MS Office has been on Macs for the last 20 years...
    Reply
  • liveonc 03 August 2011 03:15
    If they don't take it down again, I can use Skype on an iPad Wi-Fi via a iPod 3G (if it allows tethering), to call an iPhone!
    Reply