The Table Perfect for Your 52'' LCD

It's great for your wine collection too

If that pricey LCD HDTV is the pride and joy of your living room, why not encase it in some style? The Siamun Motorized Flat Screen Stand is a wine rack, mini bar, and TV Stand combo, with various compartments designed to keep your stuff out of sight

With everything tucked away, Siamun's creation looks a typical wood table with chrome support and accents. Only the small control panel situated above the cabinet doors gives anything away. Push a button and something special happens. The rear panel opens to reveal your TV mounted on a motorized frame (maximum size supported: 52") that brings the set up for your viewing pleasure.

The top drawers are apparently for your manuals and the like. The lower compartment is multi-purpose containing the mini bar, wine rack, drawers for your players, and media storage. Total size of the whole setup (with the everything closed and the TV retracted) is a humongous 55.5" x 26" x 35", with weight at a heavy 200 pounds. Clearly, you'll need a large living room to house this TV stand!

The problem with Siamun's offering is that the relatively gaudy chrome may turn off homeowners with more understated tastes. The $4500 list price is also beyond the reach of most buyers. Worse, based on Siamun's product page, the motorized stand is customized for your TV upon order. This means using the stand with another model may not be possible.

Siamun Motorized Flat Screen Stand ($4500)

38 Comments Comment from the forums
  • sliem 21 May 2010 00:14
    Ok, who will be the idiot that spends $4500 on a motorized table? Not me.
  • anhxeom 21 May 2010 00:14
    It must be a slow day in the tech world today
  • Honis 21 May 2010 00:16
    The problem with Siamun's offering is that the relatively gaudy chrome may turn off homeowners with more understated tastes.
    Gaudy Chrome? Try 1970s era wood stain! I haven't seen a product with such a dark (ugly) stain for decades!
  • Onus 21 May 2010 00:17
    What a waste...
  • TunaSoda 21 May 2010 00:24
    Does it come with pine paneling for the room as well?
  • restatement3dofted 21 May 2010 00:26
    It'll be wonderful when the motor craps out and your heavy-ass 52" TV is stuck inside that monstrosity.
  • 21 May 2010 00:29
    I saw one that essentially did the same thing last year but it was around 1k. My GF brought up a good point what do you do when the motor dies because you know its going to happen. Also I almost forgot it had a blue back light to the storage area where the TV went.
  • chriscornell 21 May 2010 00:33
    That is about the ugliest behemoth piece of furniture I've ever seen....my crappy cardboard/wood-impersonating IKEA thingy will do just fine.
  • ta152h 21 May 2010 00:43
    Seems a bit like a solution in search of a problem. And an ugly solution at that.
  • Silicon Jesus 21 May 2010 00:44
    I just don't get why. The table would look odd without a tv on it. You can't put much on it, or the tv will knock it over when it comes up/the object will obstruct the view. Does anyone really find flat-panel tv's so hideous that the would pay $5000 to hide one? I guess since the gap between the rich and the poor is increasing, the rich need to find new crap to blow their money on.
