Segway Owner Dies in Freak Segway Accident

By

The owner of Segway, Jimi Heselden, has died after riding his X2 Segway scooter off of a cliff.

Jimi Heselden, the owner of scooter company Segway, has died following a freak accident. The incident, which took place on Sunday in West Yorkshire, England, saw Heselden drive his off-road Segway off a cliff and into a river. The AP cites police who say a witness had reported seeing a man fall the 30 feet (9 meters) from the cliff into the River Wharfe and a police spokeswoman said they were notified a little before noon on Sunday.

"Police were called at 1140 yesterday to reports of a man in the River Wharfe, apparently having fallen from the cliffs above," a police spokeswoman told the BBC, adding that a Segway was found nearby.

Heselden, a 62-year-old businessman from Leeds in the United Kingdom, acquired Segway Inc. last year. He last month donated £10 million to the Leeds Community Foundation, which pushed his overall charitable donations to £23 million.

  • Lewis57 28 September 2010 02:57
    How fast do those things go, I hardly believe he didn't have time to react or step off it.

    +1 for Darwin award.
  • qwerty45 28 September 2010 02:58
    ironic huh
  • Trialsking 28 September 2010 03:03
    Lewis57How fast do those things go, I hardly believe he didn't have time to react or step off it. +1 for Darwin award.
    At his age he probably already has children so he is disqualified from the Darwin Awards
  • coleipoo 28 September 2010 03:03
    Wow, that is sad.

    Next thing you know Steve Jobs will die from an exploding iPad.
  • sliem 28 September 2010 03:04
    Do not drink and segway.
    RIP.
  • senkasaw 28 September 2010 03:06
    This is the very reason I do laps everyday at the pool...just in case I drive my segway off a cliff.
  • samdsox 28 September 2010 03:07
    wtf? how do you fall off a cliff on a segway?
  • meat81 28 September 2010 03:07
    He is an older guy, i dont think his reflexes were that quick. Probably wanted to either save his segway or the cliff came up very abruptly.
  • dasper 28 September 2010 03:08
    Well when you hype your product as something that will "revolutionize the way cities are built" and then your product only slightly appeals to a small audience I can see them accidentally riding the product off a cliff. I really hope that is not the case but I do find it hard to believe you could not jump off a Segway if its about to go over a cliff.
  • elcentral 28 September 2010 03:09
    his fine still going steady under water
