Segway Owner Dies in Freak Segway Accident

Jimi Heselden, the owner of scooter company Segway, has died following a freak accident. The incident, which took place on Sunday in West Yorkshire, England, saw Heselden drive his off-road Segway off a cliff and into a river. The AP cites police who say a witness had reported seeing a man fall the 30 feet (9 meters) from the cliff into the River Wharfe and a police spokeswoman said they were notified a little before noon on Sunday.
"Police were called at 1140 yesterday to reports of a man in the River Wharfe, apparently having fallen from the cliffs above," a police spokeswoman told the BBC, adding that a Segway was found nearby.
Heselden, a 62-year-old businessman from Leeds in the United Kingdom, acquired Segway Inc. last year. He last month donated £10 million to the Leeds Community Foundation, which pushed his overall charitable donations to £23 million.
+1 for Darwin award.
At his age he probably already has children so he is disqualified from the Darwin Awards
Next thing you know Steve Jobs will die from an exploding iPad.
RIP.