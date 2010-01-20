Trending

Sega Launching Genesis Emulator for iPhone

Sega is launching a free Genesis emulator for the iPhone and iPod Touch next month, and will include a free game.

Gizmodo reports that Sega is gearing up to release a free Genesis emulator for the iPhone and iPod Touch next month. Currently Sega already offers six standalone games for the platform: Streets of Rage, Golden Axe, Sonic the Hedgehog, Super Monkey Ball, and more.

With that said, why would Sega bother to release an emulator? It's all about microtransactions. With Apple giving the thumbs up for in-app purchasing across the board, game developers are finding ways to offer free or reduced-priced apps... and make additional revenue on the side. Sega is embracing this structure with the release of its upcoming Sega Genesis Ultimate Collection app.

According to Gizmodo, the emulator app will come packed with one free game: Space Harrier II. Gamers will also be able to purchase Sonic the Hedgehog ($5.99), Golden Axe ($4.99), Ecco the Dolphin ($2.99), and Shining Force ($2.99) at launch. Currently there's no indication that pre-purchased copies of Sonic and Golden Axe will be migrated into the app.

The original Sega Genesis Collection release contained a plethora of Sega classics including Altered Beast, Comix Zone, Phantasy Star II - IV, Shinobi III, Vectorman, Virtua Fighter 2, and twenty other titles. Sonic's Ultimate Genesis Collection, released for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 last year, offered a whopping 48 Sega games, some of which must be unlocked.

Although Sega did not reveal the emulator's eventual library, we expect an official announcement soon.

  • Montezuma 21 January 2010 05:04
    $6 USD for a mobile phone game? No. $0.99 USD for the game, then maybe.
  • pakardbell486dx2 21 January 2010 05:57
    it's like a SEGA GAME GEAR but with out the crappy battery life and small screen lol. Still 6 bucks for a genesis game is too much. I agree that it should be $0.99^
  • RADIO_ACTIVE 21 January 2010 06:12
    pakardbell486dx2it's like a SEGA GAME GEAR but with out the crappy battery life and small screen lol. Still 6 bucks for a genesis game is too much. I agree that it should be $0.99^LOL the game gear had crappy battery life as well... I cant remember how many AA batteries it took :)
  • RADIO_ACTIVE 21 January 2010 06:15
    ^ the answer is 6
  • stridervm 21 January 2010 06:53
    Emulator = $6
    Per Genesis Game = $1

    Do that and I'll probably buy that...... On the PSP. =P
  • waffle911 21 January 2010 07:12
    The GameGear and Nomad were both far superior to the GameBoy of the same time period, technically. They had Backlit color displays and 16-bit graphics, while the GameBoy sported 2-bit greyscale and no backlight.
    But 6 AA's for 6 hours (2 hours for the Nomad!) was ridiculous, especially when rechargeable batteries were still expensive and impractical. Not to mention the cost for the system itself (when new). But still, the Nomad was pretty cool for being a (nearly) complete mobile Genesis with TV out and two-player capability.
  • Thunderfox 21 January 2010 07:28
    Did Steve Snake write it for them?
  • megamanx00 21 January 2010 08:13
    Hah, the vector man games were so awesome. Makes me want to go and bust out an emulator
  • freename 21 January 2010 10:01
    $3 for Shining Force? Sign me up!
  • silverblue 21 January 2010 12:57
    The Game Gear didn't have 16-bit graphics, however it did feature a much larger colour palette than both the Master System and Mega Drive/Genesis, despite being limited in how it used it (32 of 4,096 - reminds me of the Amiga 600).

    Turning the iPhone into a Nomad is great, but the prices do worry me. Why not charge based on the size of the game and not because of its name? I certainly wouldn't pay $6 for the first Sonic.
