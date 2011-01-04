Trending

Samsung Galaxy Tab Now $500 @ Verizon

By

Verizon is knocking $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab's pricetag.

Droid Life reports that Verizon Wireless is gearing up to offer the Samsung Galaxy Tab for $499.99, reducing the previously hefty price by $100.

Although there's no indication of when this new pricetag will actually take place, Verizon will supposedly provide a $100 refund to those who purchased the tablet within the last 14 days prior to the new reduction. In addition, Verizon will also bundle the new tablet with $60 worth of movie rentals from Blockbuster or Samsung's Media Hub multimedia service.

Serving as one of the first non-Apple tablets to hit the market, the Samsung Galaxy Tab sports a 7-inch TFT display with a WSVGA resolution, a 1 GHz Cortex A8 processor, PowerVR SGX540 graphics, a pre-installed 16 GB microSD card, a 3MP rear-facing camera and a 1.3MP front-facing camera, Android 2.2 "Froyo" with built-in Flash support, 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, 3G connectivity and more.

Consumers who purchase the Samsung Galaxy Tab from Verizon won't be "locked" to a 2-year commitment, as the wireless carrier provides month-to-month fees similar to AT&T's non-contract tablet options. Currently Verizon charges 1 GB for $20 per month, 3 GB for $35 per month, 5 GB for $50 per month and 10 GB for $80 per month.

As of this writing, Verizon's online listing still reads $599.99, so keep checking in with your local brick-and-mortar retail stores to see when the price drops goes into affect.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • joytech22 04 January 2011 06:32
    Gotta love the Galaxy Tab, but the only problem is that there's like 1-2 apps that can take even the slightest advantage of the Hummingbird CPU with it's PowerVR SGX540 GPU.
    Reply
  • qu3becker 04 January 2011 08:09
    Serving as one of the first non-Apple tablets to hit the market

    Sure, Apple invented the tablets. I invented the real unicorns with a white horse that fornicated with a spiked fence.
    Reply
  • mayankleoboy1 04 January 2011 10:03
    ill buy, when its cheaper.....
    Reply
  • pim69 04 January 2011 19:36
    Please remove 3G so itll cost $200-300 less, I dont need it. Leave GPS though.
    Reply