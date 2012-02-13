Trending

7-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 Android 4.0 Finally Outted

Samsung has revealed a 7-inch Galaxy Tab 2 tablet sporting Google's Android 4.0 OS right out of the box.

Samsung will kick off its 2012 tablet lineup with the upcoming launch of the Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 (7.0), an Android 4.0 "Ice Cream Sandwich"-powered tablet sporting a 1 GHz dual-core SoC and a 7-inch WSVGA (1024 x 600) PLS TFT screen. The tablet will launch in both Wi-Fi only and 3G/Wi-Fi versions the UK first, followed by additional territories thereafter for an undisclosed price and date.

"Two years ago, Samsung Galaxy Tab began to offer customers more possibilities on the go. Since then, Samsung has actively enhanced our tablet line-up with several tablets in different sizes," said JK Shin, President of IT & Mobile Communications Division at Samsung Electronics. "The new Galaxy Tab 2 (7.0) will provide people with delighted multimedia experience and allow efficient communication."

According to the hardware specs, the Galaxy Tab 2 (7.0) will feature a rear-facing 3MP fixed-focus camera and a front-facing camera for video calling. Also included will be Bluetooth 3.0, a USB 2.0 port, 802.11 b/g/n connectivity, Wi-Fi Direct, a standard Li-ion 4000mAh batery, an accelerometer, and a digital compass. It will also pack 1 GB of RAM, a microSD card supporting up to 32 GB of extra storage, and internal storage capacities of 8 GB, 16 GB and 32 GB, depending on your wallet.

In addition to the hardware, the Galaxy Tab 2 (7.0) will also offer services like the Samsung Hub which combines the company's Readers Hub, Music Hub, Games Hub and Video Hub all under one virtual roof. Also provided will be Samsung's ChatON mobile communication service, AllShare Play content sharing, and Samsung Apps in addition to Google's suite of mobile services.

"Connecting socially has never been easier with Galaxy Tab 2 (7.0)’s built-in powerful communication capabilities," the company said on Monday. "With the voice call capability, the Galaxy Tab 2 (7.0) can be used just as easily as a phone, affording users the handy convenience of a second device in case they misplace their primary phone. It also lets users to spontaneously arrange multi-party video calls via Google＋ hangouts, as well as engage in group chats or micro-communities to collectively chat or share content."

North American pricing and actual availability is unknown at this point, so stay tuned.

24 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 14 February 2012 04:02
    Badass
  • dimar 14 February 2012 04:06
    Still waiting Samsung 11.6" tablet.
  • amdwilliam1985 14 February 2012 04:11
    good, now I want my Galaxy S2 with ICS!
  • 14 February 2012 04:15
    I'll never buy another tablet from Samsung, and probably won't buy any phone from them either. They want to sell the hardware and then completely forget that you, as a customer, exists. There are no firmware upgrades. I've got the original Galaxy Tab and I'm stuck with Froyo!!!! In contrast, my iPhone 4.0 runs iOS 5... It is a sad day when the closed, maniacally-controlled device from Apple is kept more up to date than a device based on the "open" Android. If it was not Samsung's disrespect towards its customers I would have ditched my iPhone long ago in favor of an Android phone... but I don't want to get back to the days when to get new features you had to buy a brand new, overpriced phone! And the original Galaxy Tab, unfortunately didn't got the attention of Android developers and there is no really stable "port" of newer Android versions to its firmware!
  • acerace 14 February 2012 04:23
    @loudenvier Nope. They are firmware upgrade. But it's for phone, and I don't know if it have for tab or not.
  • unionoob 14 February 2012 04:39
    Sad truth, I got first Galaxy S phone and I had to wait more then half year to get upgrade from froyo to Gingerbeard and when I upgraded it gingerbeard version was buggy and was draining battery and now I gotta wait another half year for fix >.
    Sad truth, I got first Galaxy S phone and I had to wait more then half year to get upgrade from froyo to Gingerbeard and when I upgraded it gingerbeard version was buggy and was draining battery and now I gotta wait another half year for fix >.
  • sonofliberty08 14 February 2012 04:55
    htc is the solution :)
  • hooray4boobies 14 February 2012 05:28
    My galaxy S2 is sweet. Had a battery problem, but was a crap batch apparently, and they sent a new phone to me in a week. Each to their own.
    And as for the iphone...does the iphone 3g run ios 5? Does your iphone 4.0 have siri? Don't think so. So the first iteration of samsungs tablet doesnt run the latest software...there may be more to it than just throwing together an update.
  • santeana 14 February 2012 06:01
    @loudenvier
    Root your phone (it's very easy. Just follow the steps on the net).... then you have your choice of whatever firmware you want! (ICS included) :) Why wait for Samsung (or any other manufacturer for that matter) when there is XDA! lol http://forum.xda-developers.com/forumdisplay.php?f=1204
  • santeana 14 February 2012 06:03
    sorry, no edit button (TOMS ARE YOU LISTENING? NO EDIT BUTTON!) Anyway, that was for @amdwilliam1985 not loudenvier. but the same applies to your Galaxy Tab as well.... http://forum.xda-developers.com/forumdisplay.php?f=807
