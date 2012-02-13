7-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 Android 4.0 Finally Outted

Samsung will kick off its 2012 tablet lineup with the upcoming launch of the Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 (7.0), an Android 4.0 "Ice Cream Sandwich"-powered tablet sporting a 1 GHz dual-core SoC and a 7-inch WSVGA (1024 x 600) PLS TFT screen. The tablet will launch in both Wi-Fi only and 3G/Wi-Fi versions the UK first, followed by additional territories thereafter for an undisclosed price and date.

"Two years ago, Samsung Galaxy Tab began to offer customers more possibilities on the go. Since then, Samsung has actively enhanced our tablet line-up with several tablets in different sizes," said JK Shin, President of IT & Mobile Communications Division at Samsung Electronics. "The new Galaxy Tab 2 (7.0) will provide people with delighted multimedia experience and allow efficient communication."

According to the hardware specs, the Galaxy Tab 2 (7.0) will feature a rear-facing 3MP fixed-focus camera and a front-facing camera for video calling. Also included will be Bluetooth 3.0, a USB 2.0 port, 802.11 b/g/n connectivity, Wi-Fi Direct, a standard Li-ion 4000mAh batery, an accelerometer, and a digital compass. It will also pack 1 GB of RAM, a microSD card supporting up to 32 GB of extra storage, and internal storage capacities of 8 GB, 16 GB and 32 GB, depending on your wallet.

In addition to the hardware, the Galaxy Tab 2 (7.0) will also offer services like the Samsung Hub which combines the company's Readers Hub, Music Hub, Games Hub and Video Hub all under one virtual roof. Also provided will be Samsung's ChatON mobile communication service, AllShare Play content sharing, and Samsung Apps in addition to Google's suite of mobile services.

"Connecting socially has never been easier with Galaxy Tab 2 (7.0)’s built-in powerful communication capabilities," the company said on Monday. "With the voice call capability, the Galaxy Tab 2 (7.0) can be used just as easily as a phone, affording users the handy convenience of a second device in case they misplace their primary phone. It also lets users to spontaneously arrange multi-party video calls via Google＋ hangouts, as well as engage in group chats or micro-communities to collectively chat or share content."

North American pricing and actual availability is unknown at this point, so stay tuned.