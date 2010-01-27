Tuesday in Korea Samsung announced that it will mass produce 3D HDTVs for both LED and LCD formats. The company claims that the products will be an industry first, encompassing 40-inch, 46-inch, and 55-inch models that support True 240 Hz technology and 3D Active Glasses.
According to The Samsung Hub, the company said that the 240 Hz technology will not only enhance 3D content to appear more natural, but will also give 2D images a visual boost during fast moving sequences. All three panels will also see a 20-percent increase in response time, providing less than 4ms between the left and right to reduce visual interference.
Samsung originally revealed its 2010 lineup of HDTVs weeks ago at CES 2010 in Las Vegas, including the tasty 9000 series (which has that cool touchscreen remote) that will bring 3D goodness to the den or living room. Currently there's no word on when these HDTVs will hit store shelves, however it's highly possible consumers will see them within the quarter.
Samsung Claims First 240Hz 3D HDTVs
Not any time soon.
That is the reason this technology is not catching up with the masses; we need different 3D rendering OR cheap-as-dirt current tech/accessories. Until then, it will be just a curiosity at expos around the world.
ok that one made me LOL!
BTW, I don’t care for 3D TVs simply because I already wear glasses on daily basis.
"BTW, I don’t care for 3D TVs simply because I already wear glasses on daily basis"
I wear glasses for driving or riding and when i saw avatar in 3d i had wear glasses double stacked. Uncomfortable for sure, but it looked amazing :P
Ya i agree though until i can afford to get laser eye sergery or 3d vision comes without glasses i'm out of luck too.
I mean its still cool for what it's worth but I think investors are not going to make there returns on this one.