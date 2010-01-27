Trending

Samsung Claims First 240Hz 3D HDTVs

By

Samsung's new 3D HDTVs--both LEd and LCD--boasts True 240 Hz technology.

Tuesday in Korea Samsung announced that it will mass produce 3D HDTVs for both LED and LCD formats. The company claims that the products will be an industry first, encompassing 40-inch, 46-inch, and 55-inch models that support True 240 Hz technology and 3D Active Glasses.

According to The Samsung Hub, the company said that the 240 Hz technology will not only enhance 3D content to appear more natural, but will also give 2D images a visual boost during fast moving sequences. All three panels will also see a 20-percent increase in response time, providing less than 4ms between the left and right to reduce visual interference.

Samsung originally revealed its 2010 lineup of HDTVs weeks ago at CES 2010 in Las Vegas, including the tasty 9000 series (which has that cool touchscreen remote) that will bring 3D goodness to the den or living room. Currently there's no word on when these HDTVs will hit store shelves, however it's highly possible consumers will see them within the quarter.

39 Comments Comment from the forums
  • sceen311 27 January 2010 05:47
    I wonder how long till they lose the glasses?
    Reply
  • mianmian 27 January 2010 06:03
    sceen311I wonder how long till they lose the glasses?Brain projection?
    Reply
  • coonday 27 January 2010 06:21
    Those are some good 3d TV's! That girl literally looks like she's sitting in the show room.
    Reply
  • d_kuhn 27 January 2010 06:21
    sceen311I wonder how long till they lose the glasses?
    Not any time soon.
    Reply
  • doc70 27 January 2010 06:24
    So, if you have friends over for a movie, they should bring their own pair(s) of 3D glasses, or what? Tough luck?
    That is the reason this technology is not catching up with the masses; we need different 3D rendering OR cheap-as-dirt current tech/accessories. Until then, it will be just a curiosity at expos around the world.
    Reply
  • logitic 27 January 2010 06:27
    coondayThose are some good 3d TV's! That girl literally looks like she's sitting in the show room.
    ok that one made me LOL!
    Reply
  • Pei-chen 27 January 2010 06:27
    Samsung is not only producing thin TVs, they are also producing thin booth babes.

    BTW, I don’t care for 3D TVs simply because I already wear glasses on daily basis.
    Reply
  • avericia 27 January 2010 06:44
    pei-chen
    "BTW, I don’t care for 3D TVs simply because I already wear glasses on daily basis"

    I wear glasses for driving or riding and when i saw avatar in 3d i had wear glasses double stacked. Uncomfortable for sure, but it looked amazing :P

    Ya i agree though until i can afford to get laser eye sergery or 3d vision comes without glasses i'm out of luck too.
    Reply
  • eklipz330 27 January 2010 06:59
    if the 55" model is
    Reply
  • bison88 27 January 2010 07:11
    Yeah hate to break it to you television makers but 3D didn't work 40 years ago when it was introduced and it wont work now, people just don't want it even with modern style glasses. Not only does it cause up to 50% of people watching it headaches and nausea but its not a feature I care about or will make me run out and buy a new TV. Now if they can manage to make it work without the glasses like some said, hell yeah I would jump aboard. I don't think 95% of the people buying TV's are going to say "Hell yeah I want to upgrade to 3D!"

    I mean its still cool for what it's worth but I think investors are not going to make there returns on this one.
    Reply