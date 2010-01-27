Samsung Claims First 240Hz 3D HDTVs

Tuesday in Korea Samsung announced that it will mass produce 3D HDTVs for both LED and LCD formats. The company claims that the products will be an industry first, encompassing 40-inch, 46-inch, and 55-inch models that support True 240 Hz technology and 3D Active Glasses.



According to The Samsung Hub, the company said that the 240 Hz technology will not only enhance 3D content to appear more natural, but will also give 2D images a visual boost during fast moving sequences. All three panels will also see a 20-percent increase in response time, providing less than 4ms between the left and right to reduce visual interference.



Samsung originally revealed its 2010 lineup of HDTVs weeks ago at CES 2010 in Las Vegas, including the tasty 9000 series (which has that cool touchscreen remote) that will bring 3D goodness to the den or living room. Currently there's no word on when these HDTVs will hit store shelves, however it's highly possible consumers will see them within the quarter.