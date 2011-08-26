How and Why to Root your Android: 15 Worthwhile Apps

Rooting your Android with SuperOneClick

Warning! Continue at your own risk! We are not responsible and cannot be liable in the unfortunate event that the rooting process causes damage to your device and/or voids your warranty.



Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Before you begin rooting with SuperOneClick, here are a few things you need to do:

If installing SuperOneClick on Windows XP, make sure the .NET Framework v2.0 or above is installed. Install the Android drivers for your phone onto the Windows computer, either via a CD that came with the phone or download from the vendor’s website. Enable USB Debugging mode on your Android: Tap Menu > Settings > Applications > Development. Then enable USB debugging. Verify that your SD card is not mounted: Tap Menu > SD Card & Phone Storage, and (if available) tap Unmount SD Card.

Download SuperOneClick onto the Windows computer. If you’re already a registered user on the XDA site, you can download from the Attached Files posted at the end of the initial XDA post. Otherwise, search for the link of the latest version on the blog of the SuperOneClick developer.

Once downloaded, unzip the folder and run SuperOneClick.exe. Then plug your Android into the computer via the USB cable that came with the phone. Finally, click the Root button on SuperOneClick. If you’re using a phone with a NAND lock and you haven’t unlocked it yet with Unrevoked, click the Shell Root button instead of Root.