How and Why to Root your Android: 15 Worthwhile Apps

Preparing an Android Phone Root

There are several applications and methods out there to that can root your Android phone. We’re going to use SuperOneClick, a simple application you can run in Windows (or Linux) that can automatically root your phone when plugged into your computer. It takes just one click after you have everything else setup, hence the name.

Most Android phones, and subsequently most versions of Android 1.X and 2.X, can be rooted. Here’s a list for those that have been confirmed to work with SuperOneClick by the developer:

· Acer Liquid Metal

· Dell Streak

· HTC Magic (Sapphire) 32B

· HTC Bee

· LG Ally

· Motorola Atrix4G

· Motorola Charm

· Motorola Cliq

· Motorola Droid

· Motorola Flipside

· Motorola Flipout

· Motorola Milestone

· Nexus One

· Samsung Captivate

· Samsung Galaxy 551 (GT-I5510)

· Samsung Galaxy Portal/Spica I5700

· Samsung Galaxy S 4G

· Samsung Galaxy S I9000

· Samsung Galaxy S SCH-I500

· Samsung Galaxy Tab

· Samsung Transform M920

· Samsung Vibrant

· Sony Ericsson Xperia E51i X8

· Sony Ericsson Xperia X10

· Sprint Hero

· Telus Fascinate

· Toshiba Folio 100

Remember, many other models not on the list also work with SuperOneClick. Pretty much the only models that are confirmed not to work are those that have a NAND lock, preventing writing to the /system mount, which include the following:

· Sprint EVO 4G (HTC Supersonic)

· Droid Incredible (HTC Incredible)

· HTC Desire GSM

· HTC Desire CDMA (HTC BravoC)

· HTC Aria

· Droid Eris (HTC DesireC)

· HTC Wildfire (HTC Buzz)

SuperOneClick can put into the less-permissive Shell Root on the aforementioned devices, however, but for a full root, you can use another application called Unrevoked to remove the lock.

Before continuing, you should also check the up-to-date compatible and incompatible lists provided by root software developers and community members. This XDA developers thread is an excellent resource.