Robot Nurses To Cut Health Care Costs

A roboticist thinks robot nurses are on the horizon.

Who hasn't fantasized about in-house robots cleaning the floors, preparing dinner, or washing our backs in a nice warm bubble bath? Although robots are replacing humans in various industries, Colin Angle, a roboticist and CEO of iRobot, has a vision of robots cutting down the costs of health care. Earlier today at IFA in Berlin, Angle made his vision known to CNET during the convention, saying that robotic "nurses" in a person's home could reduce the $2.2 trillion spent on health care every year.

His vision includes robots caring for elderly people who insist on living at home, or sick patients that don't require surgery. What his vision doesn't include is robots that walk and talk like C-3PO or Ash (from Alien), but rather machine-like devices similar to the Roomba and Scooba household robots that he helped design.

"Instead of patients with chronic illnesses constantly going to a hospital for even minor treatments and checkups, a telepresence device could act as a proxy for the doctor to check in on them," reports CNET based on an example provided by Angle. "The robot could examine, diagnose, and make sure a prescription is administered on the right schedule. The patient, in other words, wouldn't have to set foot in a hospital unless he or she needs care that is only available there."

Of course, currently, it's extremely difficult to finance a house let alone a "nurse" robot. Without insurance flipping most of the bill, elderly consumers won't be able to afford such devices, especially those living on social security, disability or retirement. But Angle seems to think there's a market, saying that consumers spent between $2,000 and $3,000 each on health-related equipment, and the number will jump over 7 million within the next three years.

41 Comments Comment from the forums
  • bustapr 05 September 2009 04:34
    stupid. I'm studying for nurse and I wouln't like to be "replaced" by a robot. It's just humiliating!
  • AMDnoob 05 September 2009 04:39
    yep i agree ^^ it'll cut costs... and jobs.
  • grieve 05 September 2009 04:48
    Somethings are better performed by Humans. I suspect an elderly person who requires care would also enjoy the Human interaction of a Nurse apposed to a machine.
  • h0llow 05 September 2009 04:56
    I also totally agree that it'll cut costs and jobs.. BUT also in the same sense, where I live, nurses tend to be lazy. Very unfortunate. technically I still would rather have a real living being. LOL besides, anything that has to do with technology will either fail or freeze at some point in time. It'd suck if the robot froze at a critical time.
  • ssalim 05 September 2009 04:57
    I'd rather have lazy nurse than a robot nurse that becomes self-aware and picks up a weapon.
  • Ridik876 05 September 2009 05:27
    This is beyond stupid. Robotic "nurse"? First of all, nurses don't diagnose. Second of all, what will this thing actually do? Blood tests? Urine tests? Not only is this not practical (would you let a robot stick you in the arm?), but it wouldn't be more cost effective to have tens of thousands of urine/serum analyzing stations in people's homes. And what do they mean by "examine"? Certainly there wouldn't be any imaging. This thing wouldn't be changing dressings. I really would like to know what this thing could actually do. Monitor BP in hypertensive patients? Okay there's one idea that has a relative amount of logistics...but do you need an effing robot to do that? No.

  • kittle 05 September 2009 05:44
    assuming they dont set a pricetag on these things that only Bill Gates can afford -- its doable.

    The time savings alone can be worth paying $3-5k for something like this.

    sure it will cut some jobs. but it will also CREATE jobs as service techs for these things..
  • megamanx00 05 September 2009 05:53
    It's a great idea until the robot realizes you would make a great battery.
  • kingssman 05 September 2009 06:45
    Looks good for simple tasks like answering the door and reaching for the TV remote, but would it call 911 if you fell or perform CPR if you stop breathing?
  • spectrewind 05 September 2009 07:13
    My opinion. It will not happen:

    1 - Real nurses have personality that cannot be duplicated by AI. Somehow, I don't see "Good morning, Dave" anywhere close to reality.

    2 - HUGE legal liability here. If the patient that this nurse is tending becomes injured in any way while being treated by this hardware... The company/hospital that installs one of these things will need to absolve itself of any responsibility instantly after deploying one of these.


    3 - Somehow I do not see JHACO approving of the use of something like this. -At least in the U.S.
