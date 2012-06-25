Trending

Googler Wants Error 451 for Government Censorship

By

It's a government censorship-related error honoring the late Ray Bradbury.

In an interview with The Guardian, Google employee Tim Bray said that he's recommending to the Internet Engineering Task Force to use error code 451 when a website is blocked by the government.

For those who don't recognize the symbolism, the number pays homage to the late Ray Bradbury's novel Fahrenheit 451 which was first published in 1950. The story warned of a dystopian world defined by government-imposed censorship which arrived in the form of burning any house that contained books.

"We can never do away entirely with legal restrictions on freedom of speech," Bray said. "On the other hand, I feel that when such restrictions are imposed, they should be done so transparently; for example, most civilized people find Britain’s system of superinjunctions loathsome and terrifying."

"While we may agree on the existence of certain restrictions, we should be nervous whenever we do it; thus the reference to the dystopian vision of Fahrenheit 451 may be helpful," he added. "Also, since the Internet exists in several of the many futures imagined by Bradbury, it would be nice for a tip of the hat in his direction from the Net, in the year of his death."

Earlier this month, Ray Bradbury died at the age of 91. In addition to Fahrenheit 451, he was most famously known for The Martian Chronicles, Something Wicked This Way Comes, I Sing The Body Electric, The Illustrated Man and more. He never believed himself to be a science fiction writer outside Fahrenheit 451, labeling himself as a fantasy author instead.

"Fantasies are things that can't happen, and science fiction is about things that can happen," he said.

Google's Bray told The Guardian that the Internet Engineering Task Force, which develops and promotes Internet standards while working closely with the W3C and ISO/IEC, will likely to look at his proposal when it next meets in late July.

"This is a smart and conservative group and it's possible that someone will point out a fatal flaw in the idea, or that while such a status code is sensible, the number '451' is inappropriate for technical reasons," he said. "I'd be mildly surprised, but not too terribly; designing the internet is hard. On the other hand, assuming the IETF smiles on the idea, the work of deploying it in web servers and browsers would be easy and straightforward, and I would expect to see fairly rapid uptake."

What an awesome way to honor such an awesome author.

25 Comments Comment from the forums
  • erunion 25 June 2012 14:08
    Thumbs up.
    Reply
  • JeTJL 25 June 2012 14:17
    So Ironic, but it's way much better than the red fbi warning thing that looks like it was straight out of a vhs from the 1980s. Make it clean and simple.
    Reply
  • HEXiT 25 June 2012 14:36
    thing is its not government lead, its corporate lead and government implemented. governments are currently elected by corporations in the u.s and the rest of the west, the uk in particular tend to follow what the u.s government do. when corporations are removed from the equation as they hopefully will be soon, governments can get back to working for the people by the people. government is meant to work for us not corporations so get them out of politics like they did with the church. and we can get back to open discussion and freedom to speak our minds.


    Reply
  • -Jackson 25 June 2012 16:00
    HEXiTthing is its not government lead, its corporate lead and government implemented. governments are currently elected by corporations in the u.s and the rest of the west, the uk in particular tend to follow what the u.s government do. when corporations are removed from the equation as they hopefully will be soon, governments can get back to working for the people by the people. government is meant to work for us not corporations so get them out of politics like they did with the church. and we can get back to open discussion and freedom to speak our minds.Wrong. I will sum up my response with a few words; Power makes everyone go mad.
    Reply
  • yumri4 25 June 2012 16:43
    "the number '451' is inappropriate for technical reasons" i am not a web guru so what are the technical reasons why it cant be used? Just in case anyone else was wondering also i think they should be more intune with the audience who is not intune with the politics of the Internet. From what i just googled error 451 is used in many applications among which are e-mail, yahoo error codes, SQL Database error and novell program error codes. But in this short and brief Google search of error code 451 i found no 451 search result error code so what reason could they have to use it for so many others but not search results?
    Reply
  • azgard 25 June 2012 17:07
    yumri4"the number '451' is inappropriate for technical reasons" i am not a web guru so what are the technical reasons why it cant be used? Just in case anyone else was wondering also i think they should be more intune with the audience who is not intune with the politics of the Internet. From what i just googled error 451 is used in many applications among which are e-mail, yahoo error codes, SQL Database error and novell program error codes. But in this short and brief Google search of error code 451 i found no 451 search result error code so what reason could they have to use it for so many others but not search results?
    Nor are you an English guru, you paraphrased the text out of context put the word "If" in front of what you quoted and it changes the entire meaning.
    Reply
  • -Jackson 25 June 2012 17:13
    azgardNor are you an English guru, you paraphrased the text out of context put the word "If" in front of what you quoted and it changes the entire meaning.You probably should have put a semi-colon after "context", or at least a comma.
    Reply
  • dgingeri 25 June 2012 19:07
    I totally agree with him. Let's see that error.
    Reply
  • dgingeri 25 June 2012 19:10
    yumri4"the number '451' is inappropriate for technical reasons" i am not a web guru so what are the technical reasons why it cant be used? Just in case anyone else was wondering also i think they should be more intune with the audience who is not intune with the politics of the Internet. From what i just googled error 451 is used in many applications among which are e-mail, yahoo error codes, SQL Database error and novell program error codes. But in this short and brief Google search of error code 451 i found no 451 search result error code so what reason could they have to use it for so many others but not search results?There may be error codes of 451 for other things, but there is currently no error 451 in HTTP, which is the type of error code a web page would produce. The 400s go up to 417, and then skip up to 500. So, we're in the clear.
    Reply
  • cushgod 25 June 2012 19:25
    I love how the argument goes on about what the error code should be, when government blocks something, - instead of why the government is blocking anything....
    anyone else think thats crazy?

    I didnt think so... /facepalm/facepalm
    Reply