RIAA Claims LimeWire Owes $72 Trillion [UPDATED]

After winning the lawsuit that all but forced LimeWire to shut down, the RIAA is still out for LimeWire’s blood.
The RIAA has finally put a figure on what it feels it is owed -- $72 trillion dollars. Just so we’re clear, the ‘t’ is no typo.
Considering that the world’s combined wealth only totals $60 trillion, I’ve no idea how the RIAA expects to be compensated, short of condemning all of LimeWire to eternal servitude.
Where’s the RIAA getting these ‘Dr. Evil-esque’ numbers? Well, the RIAA claims that over 11,000 have had their copyright infringed upon after being downloaded countless number of times and that the RIAA should be compensated for every single download.
Judge Woods, the presiding judge, ruled that such a figure was preposterous, stating that there could only be “single statutory damage award from Defendants per work infringed”, otherwise calculations over damages could end up with “absurd results”… such as $72 trillion.
However, just because the judge disagrees with the RIAA’s insane math doesn’t mean that LimeWire is out of hot water yet. LimeWire may be forced to shell out $150,000 per infraction, meaning that it could still end up owing the RIAA $1.65 billion dollars.
The RIAA has officially lost touch with reality.
So much for RIAA defending the artists
Judge: After hearing the RIAAs arguments in this case, I have decided to set aside the judgement against Limewire, and I am ordering the immediate disbandment of the entity known as the RIAA as well as the disbarment of all of its lawyers.
i dont think i will ever purchase music, if these companies are so shitty that they trying to get more wealth than the total wealth of the planet something is wrong...as another user posted this should be thrown out i mean that figure alone should discredit their whole lawsuit...how could you take anyone who thinks they have a claim to more wealth than exists on the planet seriously....i know i dont
RIAA is shit....it would be funny if every employee of the RIAA (and MPAA) were killed in the most brutal way possible....