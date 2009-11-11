Trending

Project Natal Coming November 2010?

Looks like gamers will be forced to wait for Project Natal for another year.

Looks like Microsoft's original plans to launch Project Natal in Spring 2010 have been flushed down the toilet, as a recent "leak" reports that the motion sensing technology will hit retail outlets worldwide just in time for the holidays... the 2010 holidays, that is. The news stems from a recent behind-closed-doors tour of Microsoft given to UK publishers and studios.

According to MCV, Microsoft held the tour to sport Project Natal and stir up a bit of excitement for the upcoming tech. Sources indicate that the company is spouting details concerning the 2010 release, and even admits that it plans to cough up 5 million units at launch, some of which will be console bundles, with the rest as solo Natal units.

Currently the estimated price of Project Natal sold without the Xbox 360 console is around $83 USD. MCV claims one "publishing source" to reveal that Natal's price may sink even lower, possibly costing $50 USD. Apparently, the idea is to settle on a pricetag that focuses on the "impulse buyer."

As for games, there will be 14 ready at launch. It's believed that many will be provided by first-party studios (Rare was mentioned), with third-party titles to follow. Of course, the November 2010 date may not be set in stone, as this bit of news is more word of mouth than anything official. Expect something more substantiated in the following weeks.

  • Montezuma 12 November 2009 02:42
    How much longer will we be with the current Xbox platform? Do not get me wrong, I would love to not have to spend more money on a new system to play new games, but I think it is time to update the main hardware instead of just adding more peripherals.
  • magicandy 12 November 2009 02:44
    Of course. Why would MS even think of releasing the most-talked-about 360 accessory outside of the largest buying season?
  • Intel_Hydralisk 12 November 2009 02:49
    montezumaHow much longer will we be with the current Xbox platform? Do not get me wrong, I would love to not have to spend more money on a new system to play new games, but I think it is time to update the main hardware instead of just adding more peripherals.New consoles in 2012.
  • Ciuy 12 November 2009 02:51
    who buys xbos`s anyway ...
  • anamaniac 12 November 2009 03:06
    Ciuywho buys xbos`s anyway ...Cheaper than a PS3, better than a Wii, and some great exclusives.
  • zak_mckraken 12 November 2009 03:12
    A bit late but still seems cool. I'm surprise it will be that cheap, if it's indeed $50. It's even cheaper than the $99 Wireless-N adapter. They should invert the prices!
  • 12 November 2009 03:14
    New consoles in 2012... Ugh.. consoles are the devil. They hold back gaming technology by years.
  • tayb 12 November 2009 03:36
    anonymous473295289New consoles in 2012... Ugh.. consoles are the devil. They hold back gaming technology by years.
    Right... because the ole mouse and keyboard has evolved so much since the 1970's.
  • pepperman 12 November 2009 03:36
    Ciuywho buys xbos`s anyway ...
    But we'll all be dead by then so they'll have an excuse not to release it.
  • cekasone 12 November 2009 03:37
    Intel_HydraliskNew consoles in 2012.dude the world is clearly going to end in 2012 according to the movie. enjoy these consoles while you're alive.
