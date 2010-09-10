Trending

Group Uses Optical Illusion for Speed Bump, Puts Faux Kid in Middle of Canadian Road

By

Would you slow down if you saw this on the road in front of you?

As a driver, pedestrians are probably the scariest things on the roads. Luckily, most of them know that running out in front of an oncoming car is probably not the brightest idea. Still, a Canadian organization is hoping to get West Vancouver drivers to slow down by using an optical illusion that makes it look as though a child has run out in front of the car.

The optical illusion speed bump is an image of a little girl chasing a stray ball. Though the image looks stretched out and silly up close, from about 100 feet away, the 2D image becomes three-dimensional and it looks like a real kid is standing in the middle of the road.

Dubbed Pavement Patty, Discover Magazine reports that the speed bump is part of a $15,000 campaign by BCAA Traffic Safety Foundation and the public awareness group Preventable.ca. Patty will be hanging out near École Pauline Johnson Elementary School for the week, where the speed limit is just 18 miles per hour. 

However, many have expressed concern that this will cause drivers to swerve and hit real children on the pavement, and comments on the Discover post show a sizeable number are worried that motorists could become desensitized to the warnings and eventually run over a real child they thought was just a Pavement Patty.

Source: Discovery Blog via the Daily Mail

*Image via Preventable.

Topics

Car Tech
73 Comments Comment from the forums
  • hispeed120 10 September 2010 06:33
    So does the projection ever disappear, or does the drive just have to face the fact that he/she is running over a fake kid?
    Reply
  • azconnie 10 September 2010 06:33
    That is bordering on dark. I like it. Not to mention the Darwinian effect on panicky drivers.
    Reply
  • elel 10 September 2010 06:33
    I certainly would be worried that I would have trouble telling between this image and the 'real thing'
    Reply
  • zachary k 10 September 2010 06:39
    so, eventually people just assume they are fake kids and just drive over it like normal, until one day it is the real thing. bad idea.
    Reply
  • Shadow703793 10 September 2010 06:41
    hispeed120So does the projection ever disappear, or does the drive just have to face the fact that he/she is running over a fake kid?I can just imagine it now... some poor bloke is just going to stay there until the kid moves, despite the fact that she can't.
    Reply
  • dalethepcman 10 September 2010 06:43
    "motorists could become desensitized to the warnings and eventually run over a real child they thought was just a Pavement Patty."

    Honnestly officer I thought she was a speed bump, she even dresses like one!
    Reply
  • haunted one 10 September 2010 06:45
    This is ridiculous. Using projections to scare drivers into slowing? And it looks real from a distance? The potential for a driver to actually run over a kid will increase if they implement this.
    Reply
  • pangedit 10 September 2010 06:53
    Isnt this gonna be more dangerous? Drivers would slam their brakes and stuff? What if a real child was chasing a ball on the street? Ohh thats just a speed bump, just go right ahead. FAIL
    Reply
  • brendano257 10 September 2010 07:03
    1000 points?!
    Reply
  • geofry 10 September 2010 07:13
    The automobile represents the last great hope of natural selection to prevent the human herd from becoming too stupid.

    Stop trying to fight it.
    Reply