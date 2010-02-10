Trending

Pedophile's Educational Site Blocked by Schools

By

Teachers were using resources from a website created by a pedophile.

TechEye reports that teachers in England, Wales, Scotland, and North and South Ireland were using a website called Sparklebox, a source for teachers that provides educational tools. The problem is that the website was created by a pedophile. Apparently school officials and authorities knew about the site's founder since December, and didn't bother to block the site until just last week. The website has been online since February 2006.

According to the report, Samuel Kinge was originally jailed in Warwick back in January 2005 for possession of child pornography. Over a year later, he launched the Sparklebox website using a different name. Kinge was then arrested again in September 2009 for possessing child porn, but this time was sentenced to 12 months in prison and served an additional 15 year sexual offenses prevention order in January.

Catriona Ruane, a Sinn Fein minister in the Northern Ireland assembly, told TechEye that Sparklebox was available to the entire Classroom 2000 teacher network. However the network consulted with its regional broadband units in England and made sure that "sufficient arrangements were in place to ensure the safety of users." Ruane did not specify the reasons for initially implementing only filters.

The Sparklebox site didn't become fully blocked until a parent contacted a Belfast primary school and presumably complained about its use. Once Belfast decided to block the site, the entire network followed suit. There was no indication that the website in question contained child pornography, or provided hidden links to external pornographic sources.

34 Comments Comment from the forums
  • LORD_ORION 11 February 2010 02:01
    Would that be grand if we could do that too all undesirables?

    He received 5 years for stealing a car...again... and then we tacked on 15 more for car theft prevention.
    Reply
  • JohnnyLucky 11 February 2010 02:04
    This is a very confusing article. There is an awful lot of missing information. I understand what the individual did. Unfortunately the article does not say why or how the web site is involved.
    Reply
  • surfer1337dude 11 February 2010 02:16
    I dont get the big deal, the site was made by a pedophile but was there some reason the site was blocked other then the person who made it? If that is the only reason....then idk what to say. Although if I was a teacher at one of the schools I would make a site just like it and charge for its use (then get the network to use my site lol).
    Reply
  • darkknight22 11 February 2010 02:19
    Holy half-assed articles Batman!
    Reply
  • Supertrek32 11 February 2010 02:19
    The website appears to be a bunch on brightly colored learning games.

    It'd be like saying, "The mechanic at car shop XYZ stole a card when he was younger, so we should never buy a car at that shop. Ever."
    Reply
  • nukemaster 11 February 2010 02:21
    supertrek32The website appears to be a bunch on brightly colored learning games.It'd be like saying, "The mechanic at car shop XYZ stole a card when he was younger, so we should never buy a car at that shop. Ever."+999999
    This makes no sense.
    Reply
  • derek2006 11 February 2010 02:22
    I don't get it? What was so bad about the website?
    Reply
  • mac_angel 11 February 2010 02:22
    or how the site was used by school teaches. I thought this thing was going to say something about the teachers using this for social networking to get to other pedophiles
    Reply
  • verenos 11 February 2010 02:27
    Just looked at the site. I even downloaded content to help my 4 year old with writing, very useful stuff. What he might have done was wrong but this website is very usefull.
    Reply
  • dxwarlock 11 February 2010 02:38
    way for them to link 2 TOTALLY unrelated things to equal one bad thing.

    im sure someone at google has a record for something...should they also ban google because "john in accounting for google has a record of drunk driving."
    Reply